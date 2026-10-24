LaLiga - Game Week 10 24 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Today's game between Atletico Madrid and Deportivo de A Coruna will kick off at 25 Oct 2026, 12:30 am.

Atletico Madrid vs Deportivo de A Coruna is available to watch live on FanCode. Live stream details are listed below.

Atletico Madrid return to LaLiga action at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, hosting Deportivo de A Coruna in what represents a significant home test for Diego Simeone's side.

Atletico arrive at this fixture in strong domestic form, sitting second in LaLiga and having strung together a run of results that marks them out as genuine title contenders. Their 2-1 win over Real Madrid in September and a 2-0 Champions League victory over Manchester United underline the quality Simeone has at his disposal this season.

The midweek trip to Germany provided a reality check of sorts. Atletico drew 1-1 with VfB Stuttgart in the Champions League, coming from behind and finishing the match with ten men, though Julian Alvarez's goal to level the tie was a moment of genuine quality from the Argentine forward.

Deportivo arrive in Madrid sitting ninth in LaLiga, a position that flatters neither their ambitions nor their recent form. Antonio Hidalgo's side have won just one of their last five competitive matches and head into this fixture with a lengthy injury list that will test the depth of his squad.

Atletico have dominated the head-to-head record in recent years, and Deportivo's travel record this season gives Simeone's side further reason for confidence. The Riyadh Air Metropolitano has been a fortress, and Atletico will look to make that count here.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Atletico Madrid vs Deportivo de A Coruna live.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Deportivo de A Coruna with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Diego Simeone is without two players for this fixture. Koke and Cristian Romero are both listed as injured and will miss the match. If the projected XI is confirmed, Jan Oblak starts in goal behind a back four of Robin Le Normand, Daniel Martinez, Marc Pubill and David Hancko, with Kang-In Lee, Pablo Barrios, Giuliano Simeone and Morten Hjulmand in midfield and Ademola Lookman and Jonathan David leading the attack.

Antonio Hidalgo faces considerably more disruption to his squad. Deportivo are without six players through injury: Zakaria Eddahchouri, Marc Casado, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Noe Carrillo, Bright Ede and Yeremay Hernandez. No suspensions are reported for either side. Deportivo's projected XI features Leo Roman in goal, with Ximo Navarro, Jose Gimenez, Miguel Loureiro and Giacomo Quagliata in defence, Mario Soriano, Riki Rodriguez, Luismi Cruz and Diego Villares in midfield, and Bil Nsongo and Jonathan Asp in attack.

Form

Atletico Madrid have recorded four wins and one draw from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against VfB Stuttgart in the Champions League, a result that ended a run of four straight victories. That winning run included a 2-0 win over Manchester United and a 1-0 victory over Espanyol in LaLiga, with Atletico scoring eight goals and conceding two across the five matches.

Deportivo de A Coruna have won one, drawn two and lost two of their last five competitive outings. Their most recent match ended 1-1 against Levante in LaLiga, and they have also suffered defeats to Real Sociedad and Sevilla during this period. Across the five matches, Deportivo scored five goals and conceded six.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the Copa del Rey on January 13, 2026, when Atletico Madrid won 1-0 away at Deportivo. Across the last five recorded encounters in all competitions, Atletico have won four times with one draw, conceding just two goals across those matches while scoring five.

Standings

Atletico Madrid sit second in LaLiga, placing them firmly among the title challengers at the top of the table. Deportivo de A Coruna are ninth, a mid-table position that leaves them with ground to make up if they are to push into the upper half of the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico Madrid vs Deportivo de A Coruna today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: