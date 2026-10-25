LaLiga - Game Week 10 25 Oct 2026 - 09:00 San Mames

Today's game between Athletic Bilbao and Getafe will kick off at 25 Oct 2026, 6:30 pm.

Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe is available to watch live in India via FanCode. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Athletic Bilbao host Getafe at San Mames in a LaLiga fixture that arrives at a turbulent moment for the away side.

Edin Terzic's Athletic have been inconsistent in recent weeks, dropping points at home and struggling to find the fluency that produced a 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid earlier in the season. A home loss to Levante in their last league outing has added pressure ahead of this one.

Getafe arrive in a far more volatile state. A 5-2 defeat to Lugano in the Conference League has exposed the squad's limitations and ignited a public row between head coach Pepe Bordalas and club president Angel Torres, with Bordalas declaring he feels deceived over transfer promises and Torres responding that the manager is free to leave if he is unhappy.

Torres has publicly backed the squad, calling it the best in the club's history, and pointed to the trip to Bilbao as the moment for players to prove Bordalas wrong on the pitch.

Getafe also come into this match without a clean sheet in their last five competitive outings, having conceded six goals across that run. The defence will face a stern test at a ground that has proven difficult for visiting sides.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe, including live stream options, TV channel listings, and kick-off time.

How to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Edin Terzic must plan without Unai Eguiluz and Oihan Sancet through injury, while Aymeric Laporte is suspended and will play no part at San Mames. The projected XI for Athletic Bilbao includes Unai Simon in goal, with a back line of Hugo Rincon, Daniel Vivian, Yeray Alvarez, and Yuri Berchiche, and Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta, Robert Navarro, Alex Berenguer, Johaneko Louis-Jean, Mikel Jauregizar, and Maroan Sannadi expected to complete the starting eleven.

Getafe head coach Pepe Bordalas is without Christantus Uche, Juanmi, Orel Mangala, and Enes Unal through injury, and Djene serves a suspension. Dani Carvajal is named in the projected lineup alongside Sebastian Boselli, Johan Mojica, and Jean Ives Valou in defence, with David Soria in goal and Borja Mayoral, Martin Satriano, Nemanja Gudelj, Mario Martin, Kiko, and Ramon Terrats completing the expected starting eleven.

Form

Athletic Bilbao have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 home loss to Levante in LaLiga, and they were held 0-0 by Valencia in the fixture before that. The standout result in the run remains a 3-0 victory over Atletico Madrid, though back-to-back draws against Deportivo Alaves and Elche show a side that has struggled to be decisive. Athletic scored two goals and conceded five across their last four LaLiga matches in that run.

Getafe have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five competitive outings. Their most recent result was a heavy 5-2 defeat to Lugano in the Conference League, and they were beaten 3-0 by Barcelona in LaLiga before that. A 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano and a 1-1 draw with Universitatea Craiova in the Conference League bracket this difficult run, with their only win coming 1-0 against Malaga. Getafe have scored four goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met four times in LaLiga over the past two seasons, with Getafe holding the advantage in recent history. Getafe won 2-0 at home in April 2026, the most recent meeting between the sides, and also claimed a 1-0 victory at San Mames in October 2025. Athletic Bilbao's wins in the series came in May 2025 and May 2024, both by a 2-0 scoreline away at Getafe, while the fifth fixture in the dataset ended 1-1 at San Mames in August 2024. Across the five matches, Getafe have won twice, Athletic Bilbao twice, and one match ended level.

Standings

In LaLiga, Athletic Bilbao sit 13th, a position that offers some comfort but signals a side underperforming relative to their pre-season expectations. Getafe are 15th, close enough to the danger zone that a defeat in Bilbao would increase the pressure on a squad already stretched by European commitments and internal unrest.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: