How to watch Arsenal Women vs West Ham United Women with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

WSL - Game Week 11 22 Nov 2026 - 09:30 Emirates Stadium

Arsenal Women host West Ham United Women at the Emirates Stadium in a WSL fixture that finds both sides at very different points in their season.

Renee Slegers' Arsenal come into this match without a home win all season. They have drawn all five of their WSL games at the Emirates, the most recent a 1-1 stalemate with London City Lionesses in which Mary Earps made eight saves to deny the Gunners three points. That result left Arsenal sixth in the table, and a 0-2 defeat to Lyon in the Women's Champions League midweek has done little to ease the pressure on Slegers to find a winning formula at home.

Frida Maanum has been Arsenal's standout performer in recent weeks, scoring in each of their last three matches. The Norwegian midfielder will need support from those around her if the Gunners are to finally break their home draw streak.

West Ham arrive in improved form. Rita Guarino's side suffered a 5-0 defeat to Manchester City earlier this month but have since responded with a 2-0 WSL win over Charlton Athletic and a 3-0 WSL Cup victory over Wolverhampton WFC. The Hammers sit ninth in the WSL and will be targeting a result against a side yet to win on home soil this season.

Arsenal's head-to-head record against West Ham is formidable, though Guarino's recent run of form suggests this will not be straightforward. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this WSL fixture.

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