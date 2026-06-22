International Coverage

Country Broadcaster Homepage Link Albania TV Klan tvklan.al Algeria beIN SPORTS beinsports.com American Samoa FBC Sports fbcnews.com.fj Andorra TVE La 1 rtve.es/play Angola ZAP TV zap.co.ao Anguilla Bluu discoverbluu.com Antigua and Barbuda Rush Sports sportsmax.tv Argentina Televisión Pública tvpublica.com.ar Armenia Fast Sports fasttv.am Aruba Telearuba telearuba.com Australia SBS sbs.com.au Austria Servus TV servustv.com Azerbaijan Ictimai TV itv.az Bahamas DIRECTV Sports directvgo.com Bahrain beIN SPORTS beinsports.com Bangladesh T Sports tsports.com Barbados CBC TV 8 cbc.bb Belarus Sport TV Belarus vsetv.com Belgium VRT Canvas vrt.be/vrtmax Belize Nexgen nexgen.tv Benin New World Sport newworldtv.com Bermuda Bluu discoverbluu.com Bolivia Red Uno reduno.com.bo Bonaire NPO Start npostart.nl Bosnia & Herzegovina Arena Sport tvarenasport.hr Botswana DStv Now dstv.stream Brazil Globo g1.globo.com British Virgin Islands Rush Sports sportsmax.tv Brunei Darussalam RTB Aneka rtbgo.bn Bulgaria BNT 1 bnt.bg Burkina Faso New World Sport newworldtv.com Burundi Sporty TV sporty.com Cambodia Hang Meas HDTV hangmeas.com.kh Cameroon StarTimes App startimestv.com Canada TSN tsn.ca Cape Verde Islands ZAP TV zap.co.ao Cayman Islands Bluu discoverbluu.com Central African Republic New World Sport newworldtv.com Chad beIN SPORTS beinsports.com Chile Chilevision chilevision.cl China CCTV-5 Sports sports.cctv.com Chinese Taipei (Taiwan) ELTA Sports eltaott.tv Colombia Caracol TV caracoltv.com Comoros SuperSport supersport.com Congo DR StarTimes App startimestv.com Costa Rica Teletica Canal 7 teletica.com Croatia HRT 2 hrt.hr Curaçao Nos Pais Television nospais.com Cyprus Sigma TV sigmatv.com Czech Republic Nova Action tv.nova.cz Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast) New World Sport newworldtv.com Denmark TV2 Denmark tv2.dk Djibouti beIN SPORTS beinsports.com Dominica Rush Sports sportsmax.tv Dominican Republic CDN Deportes cdn.com.do Ecuador DIRECTV Sports directvgo.com Egypt beIN SPORTS beinsports.com El Salvador Canal 4 tcsgo.com Estonia ETV 2 err.ee Ethiopia DStv Now dstv.stream Faroe Islands TV2 Play play.tv2.dk Fiji FBC Sports fbcnews.com.fj Finland YLE TV2 yle.fi France M6 6play.fr Gabon New World Sport newworldtv.com Gambia SuperSport supersport.com Georgia Setanta Sports setantasports.com Germany Das Erste daserste.de Ghana Sporty TV sporty.com Great Britain BBC One bbc.co.uk/iplayer Greece ERT 2 ertflix.gr Greenland TV2 Denmark tv2.dk Grenada Bluu discoverbluu.com Guatemala Tigo Sports tigosports.com.gt Guinea StarTimes App startimestv.com Guinea-Bissau ZAP TV zap.co.ao Guyana ENet TV enet.gy Honduras Telecadena 7 y 4 televicentro.com Hong Kong Now Sports now.com Hungary M4 Sports m4sport.hu Iceland RUV 2 ruv.is India ZEE5 zee5.com Indonesia TVRI tvri.go.id Iran beIN SPORTS beinsports.com Iraq beIN SPORTS beinsports.com Ireland RTE 2 rte.ie/player Israel KAN 11 kan.org.il Italy RAI 1 raiplay.it Jamaica Television Jamaica televisionjamaica.com Japan DAZN Japan dazn.com Jordan beIN SPORTS beinsports.com Kazakhstan Qazsport qazsporttv.kz Kenya Azam Sports azamcom.co.tz Kosovo TV Vala kosovotelecom.com Kuwait beIN SPORTS beinsports.com Kyrgyzstan KTRK Sport ktrk.kg Laos MONOMAX monomax.me Latvia TV6 Latvia tv3.lv Lebanon beIN SPORTS beinsports.com Lesotho DStv Now dstv.stream Liberia SuperSport supersport.com Libya beIN SPORTS beinsports.com Liechtenstein RTS 2 srf.ch Lithuania Go3 Extra Sports go3.lt Luxembourg Tipik rtbf.be Macau TDM Desporto tdm.com.mo Macedonia Arena Cloud arenacloudtv.com Madagascar StarTimes App startimestv.com Malawi Azam Sports azamcom.co.tz Malaysia Unifi TV unifi.com.my Maldives MediaNet medianet.mv Mali New World Sport newworldtv.com Mauritania beIN SPORTS beinsports.com Mauritius DStv Now dstv.stream Mayotte SuperSport supersport.com Mexico ViX vix.com Monaco M6 6play.fr Montenegro TVCG 2 rtcg.me Montserrat Bluu discoverbluu.com Morocco beIN SPORTS beinsports.com Mozambique ZAP TV zap.co.ao Myanmar TV360 by Mytel mytel.com.mm Namibia SuperSport supersport.com Nepal Himalaya Sports TV himalayatv.com Netherlands NPO 1 npostart.nl New Zealand TVNZ+ tvnz.co.nz Nicaragua Canal 10 Nicaragua canal10.com.ni Niger New World Sport newworldtv.com South Korea KBS2 kbs.co.kr

Jordan vs. Algeria Match Preview

Both nations enter this Matchday 2 fixture in Group J looking for their first points of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after disappointing opening defeats. Jordan fell 3-1 to Austria despite a resilient performance, while Algeria suffered a comprehensive 3-0 defeat at the hands of Argentina.

Kick-off Times

The game takes place on Monday, June 22, 2026, at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (Levi's Stadium) in Santa Clara, California.

North American Kick-Off Times

Based on your local timezone in Dubai (GST), the game kicks off on Tuesday, June 23 at 7:00 AM GST. For North American time zones, here is the breakdown:

Time Zone Kick-off Time (Monday, June 22) Pacific Time (PT) 8:00 PM Mountain Time (MT) 9:00 PM Central Time (CT) 10:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) 11:00 PM

How to watch Argentina vs Austria with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Argentina and Austria will kick-off at 22 Jun 2026, 18:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Argentina vs Austria today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Lionel Scaloni names a strong Argentina side, with Emiliano Martinez in goal behind a back four of Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Facundo Medina, and Lisandro Martinez. Thiago Almada, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, and Alexis Mac Allister form the midfield, with Lautaro Martinez and Lionel Messi leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the home side.

Ralf Rangnick's Austria project a lineup featuring Alexander Schlager in goal, with Philipp Lienhart, David Alaba, and Phillipp Mwene in defence. Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer, Carney Chukwuemeka, Romano Schmid, and Xaver Schlager fill the midfield positions, with Nicolas Seiwald and Sasa Kalajdzic completing the projected XI. Austria also report no injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Weather

Clear and optimal conditions under the lights are expected in Santa Clara, providing a fast-moving, clean playing surface for both squads.

Form

Argentina arrive in excellent shape, winning all five of their most recent matches without a single defeat. Their last five results read five wins from five, scoring 15 goals and conceding just one across that run. The most recent of those came in their World Cup opener, a 3-0 win over Algeria. They also put five past Zambia in a March friendly, underlining the attacking depth at Scaloni's disposal.

Austria have also been in strong form, winning four of their last five and drawing one. Their most recent result was a 3-1 World Cup win over Jordan, and they earlier beat Ghana 5-1 in a March friendly. Their only dropped points in the last five came in a 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina in World Cup qualifying last November. Across those five matches, Austria have scored 11 goals and conceded four.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for recent meetings between Argentina and Austria. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if this information becomes available.

Group J Scenarios

With Argentina and Austria sitting on 3 points each, this is a de facto elimination bracket game.

If Jordan or Algeria Wins: The winner moves to 3 points, drawing level with Austria/Argentina (depending on other results) and keeping their Round of 32 knockout hopes safely in their own hands ahead of Matchday 3.

If they Draw: Both teams move to 1 point. While technically alive, they would require massive upset wins on Matchday 3 (Jordan vs. Argentina and Algeria vs. Austria) alongside favorable goal-differential swings to progress.

If Jordan or Algeria loses: A second consecutive loss leaves the defeated team on 0 points, putting them on the brink of mathematical elimination from the tournament.

Standings

In Group J, Argentina currently sit top of the table, with Austria in second place.



