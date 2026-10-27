AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 3 27 Oct 2026 - 14:15

Today's game between Al-Shamal and Al Hilal will kick off at 27 Oct 2026, 11:45 pm.

Al-Shamal vs Al Hilal is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Al-Shamal host Al Hilal in the AFC Champions League Elite, with Simone Inzaghi's side travelling to face the Qatari outfit in what is a significant continental test for both clubs.

Al-Shamal arrive in poor domestic form, having lost their most recent Stars League outing 2-3 to Qatar SC. David Prats' side have managed just one win across their last five matches, drawing three and losing twice, which leaves them rooted in the lower reaches of the West group standings.

Al Hilal, by contrast, are in exceptional form. Inzaghi's squad have won all five of their last five matches across the Saudi Pro League and AFC Champions League Elite, including a 3-2 victory over Al Ittihad and a 2-1 win over Al-Gharafa in continental play.

The Saudi side arrive off the back of a dramatic Saudi Pro League result, having beaten Al Qadsiah 3-2 away from home. That win reinforced their standing as one of the most consistent sides in the region this season.

Al Hilal sit third in the AFC Champions League Elite West group standings, giving this fixture added weight as Inzaghi's men look to push further up the table.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Al-Shamal vs Al Hilal live.

How to watch Al-Shamal vs Al Hilal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

David Prats has not confirmed his starting lineup for Al-Shamal, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Simone Inzaghi's Al Hilal squad details are similarly unconfirmed at this stage, with no injuries or suspensions listed. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Al-Shamal have recorded one win, three draws, and one loss across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-3 defeat to Qatar SC in the Stars League, and they also suffered a heavy 0-4 loss to Al-Duhail SC earlier in the run. They drew 0-0 with both Lusail SC and Tractor during this period, and their only points in AFC Champions League Elite came from a 1-1 draw with Al Ittihad. Across five matches, they have scored three goals and conceded eight.

Al Hilal have won all five of their last five matches across the Saudi Pro League and AFC Champions League Elite. Their most recent result was a 3-2 win over Al Qadsiah, and they also beat Al-Sadd 2-0 in continental competition. They have scored 10 goals across these five fixtures while conceding six, with wins over Al Ittihad and Al-Gharafa adding continental credibility to their run.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Al-Shamal and Al Hilal across recent meetings. Further historical context will be added as it becomes available.

Standings

In the AFC Champions League Elite West group, Al-Shamal sit tenth while Al Hilal are placed third, meaning the Saudi side come into this match with a clear positional advantage and genuine ambitions of pushing toward the top of the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al-Shamal vs Al Hilal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: