Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
AFC Champions League Elite
team-logoAl-Shamal
team-logoAl Hilal
Watch it on FanCode
GOAL-e
Assisted by

How to watch today's Al-Shamal vs Al Hilal AFC Champions League Elite game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Al-Shamal vs Al Hilal
Al-Shamal
Al Hilal
AFC Champions League Elite

How to watch the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al-Shamal and Al Hilal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Today's game between Al-Shamal and Al Hilal will kick off at 27 Oct 2026, 11:45 pm.

Al-Shamal vs Al Hilal is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

FanCode

FanCode

Channel link cell

Al-Shamal host Al Hilal in the AFC Champions League Elite, with Simone Inzaghi's side travelling to face the Qatari outfit in what is a significant continental test for both clubs.

Al-Shamal arrive in poor domestic form, having lost their most recent Stars League outing 2-3 to Qatar SC. David Prats' side have managed just one win across their last five matches, drawing three and losing twice, which leaves them rooted in the lower reaches of the West group standings.

Al Hilal, by contrast, are in exceptional form. Inzaghi's squad have won all five of their last five matches across the Saudi Pro League and AFC Champions League Elite, including a 3-2 victory over Al Ittihad and a 2-1 win over Al-Gharafa in continental play.

The Saudi side arrive off the back of a dramatic Saudi Pro League result, having beaten Al Qadsiah 3-2 away from home. That win reinforced their standing as one of the most consistent sides in the region this season.

Al Hilal sit third in the AFC Champions League Elite West group standings, giving this fixture added weight as Inzaghi's men look to push further up the table.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Al-Shamal vs Al Hilal live.

How to watch Al-Shamal vs Al Hilal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Bypass geo-restrictions with ExpressVPN!Sign up now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39

Team news & squads

Al-Shamal vs Al Hilal Probable lineups

Manager

  • D. Prats

David Prats has not confirmed his starting lineup for Al-Shamal, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Simone Inzaghi's Al Hilal squad details are similarly unconfirmed at this stage, with no injuries or suspensions listed. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

ALS

ALS - Form

ITT
D1-1
ADS
L0-4
TRA
D0-0
LUS
D0-0
QAS
L2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
HIL

HIL - Form

ALG
W2-1
ITT
W3-2
ALS
W0-2
ALH
W1-0
ALQ
W2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Al-Shamal have recorded one win, three draws, and one loss across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-3 defeat to Qatar SC in the Stars League, and they also suffered a heavy 0-4 loss to Al-Duhail SC earlier in the run. They drew 0-0 with both Lusail SC and Tractor during this period, and their only points in AFC Champions League Elite came from a 1-1 draw with Al Ittihad. Across five matches, they have scored three goals and conceded eight.

Al Hilal have won all five of their last five matches across the Saudi Pro League and AFC Champions League Elite. Their most recent result was a 3-2 win over Al Qadsiah, and they also beat Al-Sadd 2-0 in continental competition. They have scored 10 goals across these five fixtures while conceding six, with wins over Al Ittihad and Al-Gharafa adding continental credibility to their run.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Al-Shamal and Al Hilal across recent meetings. Further historical context will be added as it becomes available.

Standings

West

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Al-AinAl-AinALA
3300102+89
W
W
W
2
Al AhliAl AhliAHL
321063+37
W
W
D
3
EsteghlalEsteghlalEST
220051+46
W
W
4
Al HilalAl HilalHIL
220041+36
W
W
5
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FCShabab Al-Ahli Dubai FCALA
220031+26
W
W
6
Al QadsiahAl QadsiahALQ
312043+15
D
D
W
7
Al IttihadAl IttihadITT
31114404
W
L
D
8
Al Nassr FCAl Nassr FCALN
210135-23
W
L
9
Neftchi FargonaNeftchi FargonaNEF
310235-23
L
L
W
10
Al Quwa Al JawiyaAl Quwa Al JawiyaALQ
310225-33
W
L
L
11
Al-ShamalAl-ShamalALS
20201102
D
D
12
Pakhtakor TashkentPakhtakor TashkentPAT
302123-12
L
D
D
13
TractorTractorTRA
301213-21
L
D
L
14
Al-SaddAl-SaddALS
301216-51
D
L
L
15
Al-GharafaAl-GharafaALG
300336-30
L
L
L
16
Al-WaslAl-WaslALW
200225-30
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the AFC Champions League Elite West group, Al-Shamal sit tenth while Al Hilal are placed third, meaning the Saudi side come into this match with a clear positional advantage and genuine ambitions of pushing toward the top of the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al-Shamal vs Al Hilal today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Bypass geo-restrictions with ExpressVPN!Get Express!

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google