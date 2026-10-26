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AFC Champions League Elite
team-logoAl Quwa Al Jawiya
team-logoPakhtakor Tashkent
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How to watch today's Al Quwa Al Jawiya vs Pakhtakor Tashkent AFC Champions League Elite game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Al Quwa Al Jawiya vs Pakhtakor Tashkent
Al Quwa Al Jawiya
Pakhtakor Tashkent
AFC Champions League Elite

How to watch the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al Quwa Al Jawiya and Pakhtakor Tashkent, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Today's game between Al Quwa Al Jawiya and Pakhtakor Tashkent will kick off at 26 Oct 2026, 11:45 pm.

The TV channel and live stream options for Al Quwa Al Jawiya vs Pakhtakor Tashkent are listed below.

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Al Quwa Al Jawiya host Pakhtakor Tashkent in the AFC Champions League Elite, with both sides looking to strengthen their positions in the West group standings.

The Iraqi club arrive at this fixture in poor domestic form, having lost their last league outing 1-0 to Al Talaba just days ago. Their continental campaign has also been difficult, with a 4-1 defeat to Al-Ain in their most recent AFC Champions League Elite match doing little to inspire confidence.

Pakhtakor come into this game off the back of a 3-1 league loss to Neftchi Fargona, a result that snapped a run that had included a draw and two wins from their previous three matches. The Uzbek side drew 1-1 with Al Qadsiah in their last group stage appearance, showing they are capable of competing at this level.

Coach Fathi Al Jabal will need a response from his Al Quwa Al Jawiya squad after a run of results that has seen them slide toward the bottom of the West group. For Kamoliddin Tadjiev's Pakhtakor, a positive result here would consolidate a mid-table standing and signal genuine ambition in the competition.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this AFC Champions League Elite fixture live.

How to watch Al Quwa Al Jawiya vs Pakhtakor Tashkent with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
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Team news & squads

Al Quwa Al Jawiya vs Pakhtakor Tashkent Probable lineups

Manager

  • F. Al Jabal

Al Quwa Al Jawiya have not confirmed any injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released by coach Fathi Al Jabal. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Pakhtakor Tashkent are similarly without confirmed team news, with coach Kamoliddin Tadjiev yet to release details on injuries, suspensions, or his expected starting XI. Any developments will be added as they emerge.

Form

ALQ

ALQ - Form

DIY
D1-1
ALM
W0-3
ALA
L1-4
ALK
D0-0
ALT
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
PAT

PAT - Form

MAM
W1-2
QUT
W3-1
ALQ
D1-1
NAN
D1-1
NEF
L1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Al Quwa Al Jawiya have managed one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their only victory in that run came against Al-Mosul, a 3-0 win in the Iraqi Premier League, though they have since drawn with Al-Karma and suffered back-to-back defeats, including that heavy loss to Al-Ain. Across those five games, they have scored five goals and conceded six, with their defensive record a concern heading into this contest.

Pakhtakor's last five fixtures produced two wins, two draws, and one loss. They beat Bunyodkor Tashkent 3-1 and Mashal Muborak 2-1 in the Uzbek League, though their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 defeat to Neftchi Fargona. They have scored eight goals and conceded seven across that stretch, reflecting an open, attack-minded approach that cuts both ways.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Al Quwa Al JawiyaDrawPakhtakor Tashkent
0
1
2
AFC Champions League Elite
Pakhtakor Tashkent badge
Pakhtakor Tashkent
PAT
1
Al Quwa Al Jawiya badge
Al Quwa Al Jawiya
ALQ
0
FT
AFC Champions League Elite
Al Quwa Al Jawiya badge
Al Quwa Al Jawiya
ALQ
0
Pakhtakor Tashkent badge
Pakhtakor Tashkent
PAT
0
FT
AFC Champions League Elite Qualification
Pakhtakor Tashkent badge
Pakhtakor Tashkent
PAT
2
Al Quwa Al Jawiya badge
Al Quwa Al Jawiya
ALQ
1
FT
1Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals1/3
Both teams scored1/3

Pakhtakor hold the better of the recent meetings between these two sides. The last encounter came in April 2021, when Pakhtakor won 1-0 in Tashkent in the AFC Champions League Elite, having drawn 0-0 in the reverse fixture earlier that month. Looking at all three matches on record, Pakhtakor have won twice and Al Quwa Al Jawiya have yet to claim a victory, with the Uzbek side also winning a 2021 qualification tie 2-1. The historical ledger, limited as it is, favours the visitors.

Standings

West

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Al-AinAl-AinALA
220081+76
W
W
2
EsteghlalEsteghlalEST
220051+46
W
W
3
Al HilalAl HilalHIL
220041+36
W
W
4
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FCShabab Al-Ahli Dubai FCALA
220031+26
W
W
5
Al AhliAl AhliAHL
211042+24
W
D
6
Al QadsiahAl QadsiahALQ
211032+14
D
W
7
Neftchi FargonaNeftchi FargonaNEF
210123-13
L
W
8
Al Nassr FCAl Nassr FCALN
210135-23
W
L
9
Pakhtakor TashkentPakhtakor TashkentPAT
20202202
D
D
10
Al-ShamalAl-ShamalALS
20201102
D
D
11
Al IttihadAl IttihadITT
201123-11
L
D
12
TractorTractorTRA
201101-11
D
L
13
Al-GharafaAl-GharafaALG
200224-20
L
L
14
Al-WaslAl-WaslALW
200225-30
L
L
15
Al Quwa Al JawiyaAl Quwa Al JawiyaALQ
200215-40
L
L
16
Al-SaddAl-SaddALS
200205-50
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the AFC Champions League Elite West group, Al Quwa Al Jawiya sit in 15th place, deep in the relegation zone of the standings, while Pakhtakor are in ninth — a position that keeps them within reach of the knockout qualification places. That gap in standing gives this fixture a sharp edge: the hosts are fighting to stay relevant in the competition, while the visitors have the chance to push further clear of the danger zone.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Quwa Al Jawiya vs Pakhtakor Tashkent today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Bypass geo-restrictions with ExpressVPN!Get Express!

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