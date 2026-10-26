AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 3 26 Oct 2026 - 14:15

Today's game between Al Quwa Al Jawiya and Pakhtakor Tashkent will kick off at 26 Oct 2026, 11:45 pm.

The TV channel and live stream options for Al Quwa Al Jawiya vs Pakhtakor Tashkent are listed below.

Al Quwa Al Jawiya host Pakhtakor Tashkent in the AFC Champions League Elite, with both sides looking to strengthen their positions in the West group standings.

The Iraqi club arrive at this fixture in poor domestic form, having lost their last league outing 1-0 to Al Talaba just days ago. Their continental campaign has also been difficult, with a 4-1 defeat to Al-Ain in their most recent AFC Champions League Elite match doing little to inspire confidence.

Pakhtakor come into this game off the back of a 3-1 league loss to Neftchi Fargona, a result that snapped a run that had included a draw and two wins from their previous three matches. The Uzbek side drew 1-1 with Al Qadsiah in their last group stage appearance, showing they are capable of competing at this level.

Coach Fathi Al Jabal will need a response from his Al Quwa Al Jawiya squad after a run of results that has seen them slide toward the bottom of the West group. For Kamoliddin Tadjiev's Pakhtakor, a positive result here would consolidate a mid-table standing and signal genuine ambition in the competition.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this AFC Champions League Elite fixture live.

How to watch Al Quwa Al Jawiya vs Pakhtakor Tashkent with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Al Quwa Al Jawiya have not confirmed any injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released by coach Fathi Al Jabal. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Pakhtakor Tashkent are similarly without confirmed team news, with coach Kamoliddin Tadjiev yet to release details on injuries, suspensions, or his expected starting XI. Any developments will be added as they emerge.

Form

Al Quwa Al Jawiya have managed one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their only victory in that run came against Al-Mosul, a 3-0 win in the Iraqi Premier League, though they have since drawn with Al-Karma and suffered back-to-back defeats, including that heavy loss to Al-Ain. Across those five games, they have scored five goals and conceded six, with their defensive record a concern heading into this contest.

Pakhtakor's last five fixtures produced two wins, two draws, and one loss. They beat Bunyodkor Tashkent 3-1 and Mashal Muborak 2-1 in the Uzbek League, though their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 defeat to Neftchi Fargona. They have scored eight goals and conceded seven across that stretch, reflecting an open, attack-minded approach that cuts both ways.

Head-to-Head Record

Pakhtakor hold the better of the recent meetings between these two sides. The last encounter came in April 2021, when Pakhtakor won 1-0 in Tashkent in the AFC Champions League Elite, having drawn 0-0 in the reverse fixture earlier that month. Looking at all three matches on record, Pakhtakor have won twice and Al Quwa Al Jawiya have yet to claim a victory, with the Uzbek side also winning a 2021 qualification tie 2-1. The historical ledger, limited as it is, favours the visitors.

Standings

In the AFC Champions League Elite West group, Al Quwa Al Jawiya sit in 15th place, deep in the relegation zone of the standings, while Pakhtakor are in ninth — a position that keeps them within reach of the knockout qualification places. That gap in standing gives this fixture a sharp edge: the hosts are fighting to stay relevant in the competition, while the visitors have the chance to push further clear of the danger zone.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Quwa Al Jawiya vs Pakhtakor Tashkent today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: