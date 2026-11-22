How to watch Al Quwa Al Jawiya vs Al-Gharafa with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 5 23 Nov 2026 - 13:15

Al Quwa Al Jawiya host Al-Gharafa in the AFC Champions League Elite, with both clubs looking to climb the West table. The venue and kick-off time have not yet been confirmed.

The Iraqi side arrive in mixed form under Fathi Al Jabal. They won their most recent league game, 3-2 against Al-Gharraf, after a defeat to Al Karkh a fortnight earlier.

Their continental record has been uneven too. Al Quwa Al Jawiya beat Pakhtakor Tashkent 1-0 in late October, then lost to Al-Wasl in an open game earlier this month.

Al-Gharafa come in on the back of a 3-2 Stars League win over Al-Arabi, a result that ended a run of two straight defeats. Pedro Martins' side needed that lift after a heavy continental night.

That night was a 5-0 loss to Al Qadsiah, which leaves a mark on their record in this competition. They also lost 2-1 to Al Ahli in their opening outing of this spell.

Both teams sit in the bottom half of the West standings, so points matter for each. Here is how to follow the game.

Official broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added once they are confirmed.

Team news & squads