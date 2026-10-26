AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 3 26 Oct 2026 - 14:15

Today's game between Al Qadsiah and Al-Sadd will kick off at 27 Oct 2026, 12:45 am.

Al Qadsiah vs Al-Sadd is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Al Qadsiah host Al-Sadd in the AFC Champions League Elite, with Brendan Rodgers' side looking to bounce back on the continental stage after a bruising weekend in the Saudi Pro League.

Qadsiah fell 3-2 to Al Hilal on October 23 in a top-of-the-table Saudi Pro League clash, ending a strong run of domestic form. Before that defeat, they had won three of their previous four matches, including a 1-0 victory over Al-Taawoun and a 5-0 rout of Al Kholood.

The loss to Al Hilal will sting, but Rodgers has built genuine squad depth. Matteo Retegui leads the scoring charts, and with Tijjani Reijnders and Julian Quiñones also contributing goals this season, Qadsiah carry a consistent attacking threat from multiple positions.

Al-Sadd arrive in difficult form. Razvan Lucescu's side have lost four of their last five matches across the Stars League and AFC Champions League Elite, conceding freely and struggling to find consistency.

Their most recent win, a 4-0 defeat of Al-Shahaniya, offered little comfort given the level of opposition they now face. Al-Sadd sit 16th in the AFC Champions League Elite West group, making this a fixture they can ill afford to lose.

For Qadsiah, sitting sixth in the West group, this is an opportunity to stabilise their continental campaign and re-establish momentum after the Al Hilal setback.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Al Qadsiah vs Al-Sadd live.

How to watch Al Qadsiah vs Al-Sadd with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Brendan Rodgers has not confirmed his starting lineup for Al Qadsiah, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Razvan Lucescu's Al-Sadd squad details are similarly unconfirmed at this stage, with no injuries or suspensions listed. Further team news will follow in the build-up to the match.

Form

Al Qadsiah have won three and lost one of their last five matches, with one draw, scoring nine goals and conceding six across that run. Their most recent result was a 2-3 defeat to Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League on October 23. Prior to that, they recorded back-to-back wins, including a 1-0 victory over Al-Taawoun and a 5-0 win over Al Kholood.

Al-Sadd have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions, with one win. Their most recent outing was a 4-0 win over Al-Shahaniya in the Stars League on October 22, but before that they lost three straight, including a 2-3 defeat to Al-Duhail and a 0-2 loss to Al Hilal in the AFC Champions League Elite. They have conceded 11 goals across their last five matches while scoring nine.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for recent meetings between Al Qadsiah and Al-Sadd.

Standings

In the AFC Champions League Elite West group, Al Qadsiah sit sixth and Al-Sadd are 16th, meaning the home side carry the stronger continental standing into this fixture while the visitors are under real pressure to pick up points.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Qadsiah vs Al-Sadd today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: