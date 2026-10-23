Saudi Pro League - Game Week 11 23 Oct 2026 - 14:00 Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium

Today's game between Al Qadsiah and Al Hilal will kick off at 23 Oct 2026, 11:30 pm.

Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal is available to stream live via FanCode. Watch live on FanCode here: https://fancode.onelink.me/tTJR?pid=footballc8p_int&int_siteid=footballco&c={campaign}&int_sub_siteid=www.goal.com&int_c_id=GOAL_01&int_click_lookback=7d&deep_link_value=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fancode.com%2Ffootball&deep_link_sub1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fancode.com%2Ffootball

Al Qadsiah host Al Hilal at Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium in Khobar in Matchday 11 of the Saudi Pro League 2026-27, with the league's top two sides set to meet in what shapes up as the defining fixture of the weekend.

Brendan Rodgers' Al Qadsiah sit top of the table and arrive in strong form, having won four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent league outing ended in a narrow 1-0 victory over Al-Taawoun, continuing a run that has seen them score freely and concede little at home.

Mateo Retegui leads their attacking line and sits joint-third in the Golden Boot standings with six goals, while Tejani Reinders and Julian Weigl provide the engine in midfield. Khobar has become a fortress this season, and Qadsiah will fancy their chances of making it count again.

Simone Inzaghi's Al Hilal arrive as the league's second-placed side and have won all five of their last matches across the Saudi Pro League and AFC Champions League Elite. They put six past Al-Taawoun earlier in the season and beat Al Ittihad 3-2 in a high-stakes derby, signalling their intent on both fronts.

Gabriel Martinelli has been sharp in front of goal with five league strikes, and Ollie Watkins adds a constant threat in behind. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, with four goals from midfield, gives Inzaghi an additional attacking dimension that few opponents have been able to contain.

The scoring charts tell a story of two genuinely dangerous attacks. With Al Hilal unbeaten in five and Al Qadsiah equally relentless at the summit, something has to give on Friday night in Khobar.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal live.

How to watch Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Brendan Rodgers has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension data is currently available for Al Qadsiah. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Simone Inzaghi's Al Hilal squad details are also yet to be confirmed, with no injuries or suspensions listed at this stage. Check back for the latest information as the match approaches.

Form

Al Qadsiah have won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 draw with Pakhtakor Tashkent in the AFC Champions League Elite. They beat Al Kholood 5-0 in their most emphatic recent display and followed that with wins over Abha and Al-Taawoun. Across those five games, they have scored ten goals and conceded four.

Al Hilal have won all five of their last five matches without dropping a point. They beat Al Hazem 1-0 in their most recent Saudi Pro League outing and have also seen off Al-Sadd and Al-Gharafa in continental competition. Their 6-0 thrashing of Al-Taawoun and 3-2 win over Al Ittihad stand out as the most emphatic results in that run, with 14 goals scored and just six conceded across the five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 2-2, with Al Qadsiah hosting Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League on January 29, 2026. The previous encounter, also in the Saudi Pro League, produced the same scoreline when Al Hilal hosted Al Qadsiah in September 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Al Hilal have won two, Al Qadsiah have won one, and two have ended level.

Standings

Al Qadsiah lead the Saudi Pro League standings in first place, with Al Hilal directly behind them in second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: