How to watch Al Qadsiah vs Al-Fayha with a VPN
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- Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
- Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
- Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
- Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
- Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!
Match Preview
Al Qadsiah host Al-Fayha at Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium in Khobar in the Saudi Pro League, with Brendan Rodgers' side looking to build on a run of form that has them pushing near the top of the table.
Qadsiah arrive in strong condition. They hammered Al Riyadh 6-0 in the league before routing Al-Gharafa 5-0 in the AFC Champions League Elite, and they sit second in the Saudi Pro League standings heading into this fixture.
That AFC win was historic for the club — their biggest victory in Asian competition — with goals from Mohammed Abu Shamat, Julian Quiñones, Yasser Al-Shahrani and Mohammed Al-Qahtani doing the damage in Qatar.
Al-Fayha, managed by Fabio Carille, arrive in contrasting mood. They sit 13th in the league and have been inconsistent, though their most recent outing — a 4-1 win over Al-Faisaly — offered some encouragement ahead of the trip to Khobar.
With Qadsiah also eyeing a King's Cup run and a Super Cup semi-final against Al Ahli in December, Rodgers will want to keep the domestic momentum going. Al-Fayha will need to be at their best to disrupt a side firing on all cylinders.
Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Saudi Pro League fixture.
Team news & squads
Al Qadsiah vs Al-Fayha Probable lineups
Manager
- B. Rodgers