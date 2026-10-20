Saudi Pro League - Game Week 10 20 Oct 2026 - 14:00 Al-Awwal Park

Today's game between Al Nassr FC and Neom SC will kick-off at 20 Oct 2026, 11:30 pm.

Al Nassr vs Neom SC is available to watch live via FanCode. You can stream the match through the link below.

Al Nassr host Neom SC at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League, with Ange Postecoglou's side looking to build on a run of form that has kept them firmly in the title conversation.

Postecoglou has brought a clear identity to Al Nassr since taking charge, and the home crowd will expect three points against a Neom side that has shown it can cause problems for the league's bigger clubs.

Neom, managed by Christophe Galtier, arrive in Riyadh having beaten Al Hilal earlier in the season — a result that underlined their capacity to upset established hierarchies in the Saudi Pro League.

CristianoRonaldo sits in the top ten of the league's scoring charts with four goals, and Al Nassr will look to their attacking players to impose themselves on a Neom defence that has been inconsistent on the road.

With the Saudi Pro League growing in stature season on season, this fixture carries genuine weight in the table. Both clubs have ambitions that extend well beyond mid-table, making the points on offer here significant for different reasons.

Here is everything you need to know about how and where to watch Al Nassr vs Neom SC.

How to watch Al Nassr FC vs Neom SC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Al Nassr head into this fixture without confirmed injury or suspension updates available at this stage, with Ange Postecoglou yet to confirm his probable lineup. Further team news will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases official information.

Neom SC are similarly without confirmed squad details ahead of the trip to Riyadh. Christophe Galtier's selections remain to be confirmed, and this section will be updated with the latest information as it becomes available.

Form

Al Nassr come into this match with a record of three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five games. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 victory over Neftchi Fargona in the AFC Champions League Elite, while they beat Al Diriyah 3-0 in the Saudi Pro League before the international break. The one blemish in that run was a heavy 4-0 loss to Al-Ain in continental competition. Across those five matches, Al Nassr scored ten goals and conceded six.

Neom arrive with two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five. They lost 1-0 to Al-Ettifaq most recently, though that followed a 4-2 win over Al Fateh and a notable 2-0 victory at Al Hilal earlier in the run. Neom have scored eight goals across those five fixtures while conceding five.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came in March 2026, when Al Nassr won 1-0 at home in the Saudi Pro League. Prior to that, Al Nassr claimed a 3-1 victory at Neom in November 2025. Al Nassr have won both of the last two encounters between the clubs, keeping the overall head-to-head record in their favour across the fixtures on record.

Standings

Al Nassr sit third in the Saudi Pro League table, meaning a win here would maintain pressure on the sides above them in the title race. Neom occupy fifth place and a positive result in Riyadh would strengthen their own push to break into the upper reaches of the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Nassr FC vs Neom SC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: