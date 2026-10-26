AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 3 26 Oct 2026 - 14:15

Today's game between Al Nassr FC and Al-Wasl will kick off at 26 Oct 2026, 11:45 pm.

Al Nassr vs Al-Wasl is available to watch live in India via FanCode. Live stream options are listed below.

Al Nassr host Al-Wasl in the AFC Champions League Elite, with Ange Postecoglou's side looking to assert themselves in continental competition after a mixed start to their European campaign.

Al Nassr arrive in strong domestic form, having won their last four matches across all competitions. That run includes a 3-1 victory over Al-Faisaly and a 1-0 win over Neom SC in the Saudi Pro League, giving the club genuine momentum heading into this fixture.

The one blemish on their recent record remains a 4-0 defeat to Al-Ain in this same competition back in September, a result that underlined the gap Al Nassr must close if they are to be taken seriously at continental level. Cristiano Ronaldo leads the attack and will be central to their ambitions here.

Al-Wasl arrive under Rui Vitoria having endured a difficult few weeks. They lost 3-1 to Al Ahli in the AFC Champions League Elite and suffered a 2-1 defeat to Al Qadsiah in the same competition earlier in the campaign, leaving them in a precarious position in the group standings.

The visitors did show resilience in domestic play, beating Baniyas 2-0 in the ADNOC Pro League, and a 2-2 draw with Kalba FC in the President's Cup suggests they retain some fighting spirit. Vitoria will need to channel that into a performance capable of troubling a well-drilled Al Nassr side at home.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this AFC Champions League Elite fixture live.

How to watch Al Nassr FC vs Al-Wasl with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Ange Postecoglou has not confirmed a probable lineup for Al Nassr ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Rui Vitoria's Al-Wasl are similarly without a confirmed squad announcement, with no injury or suspension data available at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it emerges.

Form

Al Nassr head into this fixture in excellent form, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions and losing just once. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 victory over Al-Faisaly in the Saudi Pro League, and they also recorded a 3-0 win over Al Diriyah and a 3-1 triumph over Neftchi Fargona in this competition. The only defeat in that run was a 4-0 loss to Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League Elite in September. Across those five matches, Al Nassr scored 12 goals and conceded five.

Al-Wasl's recent record presents a more uneven picture, with two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Kalba FC in the President's Cup, following a 2-0 win over Baniyas in the ADNOC Pro League. They suffered back-to-back losses in AFC Champions League Elite play, going down 3-1 to Al Ahli and 2-1 to Al Qadsiah. Across their last five matches, Al-Wasl scored seven goals and conceded eight.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in April 2026, when Al Nassr ran out 4-0 winners against Al-Wasl in the AFC Champions League Two. Before that, Al Nassr claimed a 4-0 victory at home in the AFC Champions League Elite in February 2025. Across the four recorded meetings, Al Nassr have won three and lost one, scoring 12 goals and conceding two, with Al-Wasl's only victory coming in a 1-0 home win in March 2019.

Standings

In the AFC Champions League Elite West group, Al Nassr sit eighth and Al-Wasl are fourteenth, meaning both sides are outside the qualification places and need points to keep their continental ambitions alive.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Nassr FC vs Al-Wasl today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: