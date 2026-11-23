How to watch Al Nassr FC vs Al-Sadd with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 5 24 Nov 2026 - 13:15

Al Nassr host Al-Sadd in the AFC Champions League Elite on Tuesday, November 24, with both clubs looking for points in the West zone.

The Saudi side arrive on the back of a setback. They lost 3-1 away to Al Ahli in the Saudi Pro League on Friday, and Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty after giving them an early lead.

That defeat ended a run of four straight wins. Before it, Ange Postecoglou's team had scored freely, including a 6-2 win over Pakhtakor Tashkent in this competition.

Sadio Mane missed the Al Ahli game with the club's permission to be with his wife for the birth of their baby. Postecoglou defended the decision firmly in his post-match press conference.

Al-Sadd come in with more modest form. Razvan Lucescu's side beat Lusail SC 3-2 in the Stars League on Friday, but they also lost 4-3 to Al-Rayyan earlier this month.

Their last continental outing was a goalless draw with Al Ahli, and they also drew 1-1 with Al Qadsiah. Al-Sadd beat Al Nassr 2-1 the last time the clubs met in this competition.