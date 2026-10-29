Saudi Pro League - Game Week 12 29 Oct 2026 - 14:00 Al-Awwal Park

Today's game between Al Nassr FC and Al Kholood will kick off at 29 Oct 2026, 11:30 pm.

Al Nassr vs Al Kholood is available to stream live via FanCode. You can watch live through FanCode using the link below.

Al Nassr host Al Kholood at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League, with Ange Postecoglou's side looking to consolidate their position near the top of the table.

Nassr arrive in strong domestic form, having won four of their last five league matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-3 victory over Al-Faisaly, a result that kept the pressure on the sides above them in the standings.

Al Kholood, managed by Des Buckingham, have endured a difficult run of results and arrive in Riyadh having lost four of their last five Saudi Pro League matches. Their last league win came against Al Shabab back in September.

The gap in league position tells its own story. Nassr sit second in the Saudi Pro League, while Kholood find themselves ninth — a chasm that reflects the contrasting trajectories of both clubs at this stage of the season.

Off the pitch, Nassr's week has not been without incident. Their AFC Champions League Elite fixture against Al Wasl was postponed after the UAE side declined to travel to Riyadh, citing concerns over regional security. The Asian Football Confederation confirmed the delay, and the matter remains unresolved with legal questions being raised about how the situation was handled.

For now, the focus returns to domestic football. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Al Nassr vs Al Kholood live.

How to watch Al Nassr FC vs Al Kholood with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Ange Postecoglou has not confirmed a probable lineup for Al Nassr ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information has been provided at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Des Buckingham's Al Kholood squad details are similarly unavailable at this time. Check back for the latest team news as the match approaches.

Form

Al Nassr head into this match having won four of their last five games across all competitions. Their only defeat in that run was a heavy 4-0 loss to Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League Elite in September, but they have responded well domestically — beating Al Diriyah 3-0, Neom SC 1-0, and Al-Faisaly 1-3 in their three most recent Saudi Pro League outings. They also defeated Neftchi Fargona 3-1 in continental play. Across those five matches, Nassr scored eight goals and conceded five.

Al Kholood's form makes for difficult reading. Buckingham's side have lost four consecutive Saudi Pro League matches, conceding 13 goals in the process. Their last result was a 0-3 defeat to Al-Ettifaq, and they have also been beaten 0-5 by Al Qadsiah and 2-0 by Al Riyadh in recent weeks. Their sole win in the last five came against Al Shabab in September.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place in January 2026, when Al Nassr ran out 3-0 winners at Al Kholood's ground. Across the last four recorded fixtures between the clubs, Al Nassr have won three times, with one match ending in a 3-3 draw at Al Kholood's ground in October 2024. Nassr have not lost to Kholood in any of the last four encounters.

Standings

Al Nassr sit second in the Saudi Pro League, while Al Kholood are ninth. The seven-place gap between the sides underlines the difference in form and ambition between two clubs at very different points in their seasons.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Nassr FC vs Al Kholood today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: