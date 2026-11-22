How to watch Al Ittihad vs Pakhtakor Tashkent with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 5 23 Nov 2026 - 13:15

Al Ittihad host Pakhtakor Tashkent in the AFC Champions League Elite on Monday, 23 November 2026, at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

The Saudi side arrive after a damaging night against Al-Ain. Jens Wissing's team lost 4-1 at home on 2 November, a result that stalled their continental campaign.

Domestic form has been steadier. Al Ittihad drew 1-1 with Abha in the Saudi Pro League and beat Al Diriyah 2-0 before that, so Wissing has reasons to expect a response.

Pakhtakor come to Jeddah in a rougher patch. Kamoliddin Tadjiev's side lost 2-1 to Lokomotiv Tashkent in the Uzbek League on 20 November, three days before this trip.

Their continental results have been tough to take. They were beaten 6-2 by Al Nassr and 1-0 by Al Quwa Al Jawiya, and they have yet to turn those games into points.

Here is everything you need to know about the match, from kick-off time to team news and the form of both sides.

Team news & squads