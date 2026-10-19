Saudi Pro League - Game Week 10 19 Oct 2026 - 14:00 Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium

Today's game between Al Hilal and Al Hazem will kick-off at 19 Oct 2026, 11:30 pm.

Al Hilal vs Al Hazem is available to stream live via FanCode. You can access the match through the link below.

Al Hilal host Al Hazem at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh in a Saudi Pro League fixture that finds the two clubs at very different points in their seasons.

Simone Inzaghi's Al Hilal arrive in strong form, sitting second in the league table and carrying momentum from a run of results that has underlined their title ambitions. The Blue Wave have been one of the most consistent sides in the division and come into this match off the back of a winning return from AFC Champions League Elite action.

Al Hazem, managed by Jalel Kadri, occupy tenth place and arrive having lost their most recent league outing. The visitors have shown patches of resilience this season but have struggled for consistency against the upper half of the table.

The gap in quality between these two sides is reflected in their history of meetings, where Al Hilal have been thoroughly dominant. Kadri will need his side to produce something well above their recent level if they are to take anything from this fixture.

With Al Hilal also competing on the continental stage, Inzaghi faces the familiar challenge of managing his squad across multiple competitions. The Italian coach has rotated carefully at times this season, though the league remains a clear priority.

For Al Hazem, this is a chance to test themselves against one of the Saudi Pro League's elite sides and demonstrate that their season still has upward momentum. Points at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium would represent a genuine statement.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this fixture live.

How to watch Al Hilal vs Al Hazem with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Al Hilal are managed by Simone Inzaghi, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Full squad details will be added closer to kick-off.

Al Hazem head into the fixture under Jalel Kadri, with team news also yet to be confirmed. Updates on the away side's available personnel will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Al Hilal arrive in this fixture having won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming against Neom SC in the Saudi Pro League. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win over Al-Sadd in the AFC Champions League Elite, and they also edged out Al Ittihad 3-2 in a league meeting before that. Across those five matches, the Riyadh side scored 13 goals, suggesting an attack in confident form.

Al Hazem's recent record makes for harder reading, with one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five league games. Their most recent match ended in a 3-2 loss to Al Fateh, and they were beaten 3-1 by Al Ahli earlier in the run. The visitors' single victory in that stretch came against Al-Taawoun, a 1-0 result that represents their only clean sheet across the five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 3-0 win for Al Hilal, when Al Hazem hosted them in the Saudi Pro League in May 2026. Across the last five encounters between the two clubs, Al Hilal have won every single match, conceding just one goal in the process while scoring 19. That record tells the story of a series that has been entirely one-sided, with Al Hazem yet to find a way to trouble their opponents across this run of fixtures.

Standings

In the Saudi Pro League table, Al Hilal sit second while Al Hazem are tenth, a gap that reflects the contrasting trajectories of two sides at opposite ends of the division's ambitions this season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Hilal vs Al Hazem today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: