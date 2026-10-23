Saudi Pro League - Game Week 11 23 Oct 2026 - 09:30 Majmaah Sports City

Today's game between Al-Faisaly and Al Nassr FC will kick off at 23 Oct 2026, 7:00 pm.

Al-Faisaly vs Al Nassr is available to stream live via FanCode.

Al Nassr travel to Majmaah Sports City to face Al-Faisaly in Matchday 11 of the Saudi Pro League, looking to build on a narrow win that kept their title challenge alive.

Al-Faisaly sit in the relegation zone in 15th place and arrive into this fixture on a mixed run of form, having failed to win three of their last four league outings. Giovanni Solinas needs a response from his side.

For Al Nassr, the pressure is of a different kind. Ange Postecoglou's side sit third in the table and need consistency if they are to close the gap on the teams above them. A second consecutive league win would be a significant statement.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains at the centre of attention at the club. The 41-year-old missed a penalty against Neom SC and has faced scrutiny over his form, while his fractious relationship with the Portugal national team setup has added noise around his future. Postecoglou has continued to start him for the full 90 minutes, a decision that has drawn debate.

Joao Felix provided the decisive moment against Neom, and the Portuguese forward will again be expected to contribute alongside Ronaldo and Sadio Mane in what is a formidable attacking unit on paper.

Al Nassr's financial situation adds further context to this period. The club is operating under strict financial monitoring that is expected to block any new signings in the January transfer window, meaning Postecoglou must work with his current squad for the foreseeable future.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Al-Faisaly vs Al Nassr.

How to watch Al-Faisaly vs Al Nassr FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Al-Faisaly are managed by Giovanni Solinas, though confirmed team news and injury information for the home side is not yet available and will be updated closer to kick-off.

For Al Nassr, Ange Postecoglou has a largely settled squad to call upon. Confirmed injury and suspension details have not been released, but updates are expected ahead of the match.

Form

Al-Faisaly head into this fixture without a win in three of their last four Saudi Pro League matches, recording two draws and a defeat in that stretch. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Al Shabab, following a 3-2 win over Al Kholood. A 1-3 defeat to Al Ittihad earlier in the run highlighted their defensive vulnerabilities, and they have kept just one clean sheet across their last five games.

Al Nassr arrive in better shape, winning three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Neom SC in the league, and they also beat Al Diriyah 3-0 earlier in October. A heavy 0-4 loss to Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League Elite is the low point of that run, but domestically the team has shown greater resolve.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have not met recently, with the last five recorded meetings dating back to the 2020-22 period. Al Nassr have the stronger record across those fixtures, winning three of the five matches. The most recent encounter was a 4-0 Al Nassr victory in January 2022, though Al-Faisaly did claim a 2-1 home win in August 2021, showing they are capable of causing problems on their own ground.

Standings

Al Nassr sit third in the Saudi Pro League table, while Al-Faisaly are 15th, making this a fixture that carries very different implications for both clubs.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al-Faisaly vs Al Nassr FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: