How to watch Al-Ettifaq vs Al Hilal with a VPN
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- Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
- Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
- Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
- Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
- Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!
Match Preview
Al-Ettifaq host Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League at Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam. The league leaders arrive as clear favourites against a side sitting seventh.
Arthur Papas' team have been inconsistent in recent weeks. They drew 1-1 with Al-Taawoun on 31 October and beat Al Kholood 3-0 away a week earlier.
That win sat alongside a 4-1 home defeat to Al Ittihad. Al-Ettifaq have mixed good results with costly slips, and defensive discipline remains a question.
Simone Inzaghi's Al Hilal sit top of the table and have won three of their last five. They beat Al Fateh 2-0 on 31 October and won 3-2 at Al Qadsiah.
Their continental form has been less steady. Hilal lost 3-1 to Al-Shamal in the AFC Champions League Elite and drew 2-2 with Neftchi Fargona on 23 November.
The previous meeting went Hilal's way. They won 2-0 in February, and they thrashed Al-Ettifaq 5-0 in Dammam in October 2025.
Here is everything you need to know about the kick-off time, venue and how to follow the game.
Team news & squads
Al-Ettifaq vs Al Hilal Probable lineups
Manager
- A. Papas