How to watch Al-Ettifaq vs Al Hilal with a VPN

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Match Preview

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 13 28 Nov 2026 - 09:20 Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium

Al-Ettifaq host Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League at Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam. The league leaders arrive as clear favourites against a side sitting seventh.

Arthur Papas' team have been inconsistent in recent weeks. They drew 1-1 with Al-Taawoun on 31 October and beat Al Kholood 3-0 away a week earlier.

That win sat alongside a 4-1 home defeat to Al Ittihad. Al-Ettifaq have mixed good results with costly slips, and defensive discipline remains a question.

Simone Inzaghi's Al Hilal sit top of the table and have won three of their last five. They beat Al Fateh 2-0 on 31 October and won 3-2 at Al Qadsiah.

Their continental form has been less steady. Hilal lost 3-1 to Al-Shamal in the AFC Champions League Elite and drew 2-2 with Neftchi Fargona on 23 November.

The previous meeting went Hilal's way. They won 2-0 in February, and they thrashed Al-Ettifaq 5-0 in Dammam in October 2025.

Here is everything you need to know about the kick-off time, venue and how to follow the game.

Team news & squads