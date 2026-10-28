Carabao Cup - Game Week 4 28 Oct 2026 - 15:45 Vitality Stadium

Today's game between AFC Bournemouth and Aston Villa will kick off at 29 Oct 2026, 1:15 am.

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa is available to watch live via FanCode. Use the link below to access the stream.

Bournemouth host Aston Villa at the Vitality Stadium in the Carabao Cup, with Marco Rose's side carrying serious momentum into the tie.

The Cherries arrive in remarkable form, having won four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing produced a stunning 3-0 Premier League victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford, a result that sent shockwaves through English football and left United without a win in eight games.

Bournemouth also claimed a 3-0 Europa League win over AC Milan in that same five-match stretch, underlining their capacity to perform on multiple fronts. Rose's squad looks sharp, organised, and clinical in front of goal.

Aston Villa arrive under Unai Emery with their own impressive run of form. Villa have won four of their last five matches, including a 2-1 Premier League victory over Manchester City and a 6-0 demolition of Fenerbahce in the Champions League.

Emery's side have shown they can grind out results on the road, winning at Newcastle United and at the Etihad Stadium in recent weeks. Villa enter this Carabao Cup fixture with genuine confidence.

The head-to-head record between these two clubs adds an intriguing layer to the contest, with Villa holding the stronger recent record in league meetings. Both managers will likely rotate their squads given the congested schedule, though neither will want to exit the competition at this stage.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Bournemouth vs Aston Villa live.

How to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Aston Villa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Bournemouth head into the match under Marco Rose, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Full team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Aston Villa are managed by Unai Emery, and similarly, no confirmed squad details or injury updates have been provided at this stage. Updates will be added as they become available ahead of the game.

Form

Bournemouth arrive in excellent shape, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions with one defeat. Their most recent result was a 3-0 Premier League win over Manchester United, and they also beat AC Milan 3-0 in the Europa League during that run. The Cherries defeated Sunderland 2-0 and Sturm Graz 3-0, with their only loss coming against Chelsea, 5-1. Across those five matches, Bournemouth scored 11 goals and conceded six.

Aston Villa have also won four of their last five, with one draw. Emery's side beat Manchester City 2-1 in their most recent Premier League outing and thrashed Fenerbahce 6-0 in the Champions League. Villa also won 1-0 at Newcastle United and beat Viking 3-1 in Europe, drawing 2-2 with Brentford. They scored 13 goals and conceded five across those five fixtures, showing both attacking quality and occasional defensive vulnerability.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the Premier League on February 7, 2026, when Bournemouth and Aston Villa drew 1-1 at the Vitality Stadium. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the Premier League, Villa hold the stronger record, with three wins to Bournemouth's one and one draw. Villa's most emphatic result in the sequence was a 4-0 home victory in November 2025.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Aston Villa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: