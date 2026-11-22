How to watch AD Ceuta FC vs Almeria with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Segunda Division - Game Week 15 23 Nov 2026 - 14:30 Estadio Alfonso Murube

Ceuta host Almeria at the Estadio Alfonso Murube in a Segunda Division fixture that pits the bottom of the table against the top end.

Sergio Lobera's side arrive in a rough patch. They have lost four of their last five games, and the most recent defeat came 2-0 at Tenerife on November 15.

The goals have dried up as well. Ceuta have scored only three times in those five matches and shipped eleven, so the home crowd will want to see some defensive steadiness.

Almeria travel in far better shape under Garcia Pimienta. They have not lost in their last five, winning three and drawing two, and they beat Andorra 2-1 on November 14.

The visitors have also shown they can grind out results away from home, with a 1-0 win at Girona and a Copa del Rey victory at Castellonense in that run.

Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the match.

Official broadcast information for Ceuta vs Almeria is not currently available. We will update this page as soon as a TV channel or live stream is confirmed.

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