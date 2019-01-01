Lithuania vs Portugal: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Portugal will attempt to take another step towards Euro 2020 on Tuesday when they go to Lithuania for their latest qualifying encounter.
After draws in their opening two matches against Ukraine and Serbia, Fernando Santos’ side have been left to play catch-up due to their Nations League commitments, and fresh from winning the inaugural title they overcame Serbia 4-2 on Saturday.
Next up is a Lithuania outfit that is proving to be the Group B whipping boys, with just one point from their opening four matches.
|Game
|Lithuania vs Portugal
|Date
|Tuesday, September 10
|Time
|7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET
|Stream (US)
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|TUDN USA / UniMas
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and can be streamed via Sky Go Extra.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|Sky Sports Mix
|Sky Go Extra
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Lithuania squad
|Goalkeepers
|Setkus, Zubas, Cerniauskas
|Defenders
|Vaitkunas, Andriuskevicius, Klimavicius, Baravykas, Girdvainis, Jankauskas, Palionis
|Midfielders
|Mikoliunas, Slivka, Zulpa, Kuklys, Petravicius, Vorobjovas, Verbickas, Kalauskas, Simkus, Golubickas, Matulevicius
|Forwards
|Cernych, Laukzemis
Lithuania are sweating over the fitness of Fedor Crnych, who is both their captain and their top scorer.
They are already bereft of Arvydas Novikovas, who is their second-leading marksman.
Possible Lithuania starting XI: Zubas; Vorobjovas, Palionis, Girdvainis, Mikoliunas; Simkus; Golubickas, Matulevicius, Zulpa, Verbickas; Cernych
|Position
|Portugal squad
|Goalkeepers
|Patricio, Beto, Sa
|Defenders
|Fonte, Guerreiro, Cancelo, Dias, Semedo, Rui, Carrico, Ferro
|Midfielders
|Moutinho, Carvalho, Bernardo Silva, Pereira, Sanches, Fernandes, Pizzi, Neves
|Forwards
|Ronaldo, Guedes, Rafa Silva, Felix, Jota, Podence
Barcelona’s Nelson Semedo is doubtful, but otherwise Portugal can pick from their strongest panel and will, of course, be spearheaded by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Possible Portugal starting XI: Patricio; Cancelo, Fonte, Dias, Guerreiro; Pereira; Bernardo Silva, Carvalho, Fernandes, Guedes; Ronaldo
Betting & Match Odds
Portugal are massive 1/14 favourites with bet365. A surprise home win is available at 50/1 while Lithuania even pinching a draw is a distant 12/1.
Click here to see all of bet365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.
Match Preview
Nations League and defending European champions Portugal go to Vilnius in Lithuania to continue their quest to qualify for Euro 2020.
Although they find themselves a distant eight points behind Ukraine in Group B, they have the advantage of two games in hand and with two sides to automatically progress, Saturday’s 4-2 win in Serbia was a welcome step forward.
It proved to be something of a fraught match, which was scoreless after 40 minutes. William Carvalho opened the floodgates just before the break, with Goncalo Guedes getting a second around the hour mark. Nikola Milenkovic and Aleksandar Mitrovic scored either side of a Cristiano Ronaldo strike, before Bernardo Silva finally made the game safe.
Portugal were hyper-efficient in that game, scoring all of their four shots on target in what was an encounter trickier than the scoreline would portray.
Meanwhile, Fernando Santos’ side are undefeated since crashing out of the 2018 World Cup in the last 16 against Uruguay. They have played 11 subsequent games, winning six of those.
By contrast, they play opponents at a low ebb. Lithuania have just one point in European qualification and, having already played Luxembourg twice, appear destined to finish at the foot of Group B.
The home side have failed to win any of their last 11 internationals, going down to a heavy 3-0 loss against Ukraine on Saturday. During that encounter, they suffered an additional blow as captain and leading scorer Fedor Cernych went off hurt, rendering him a doubt for this glamour occasion.
Portugal have played Lithuania twice previously and have won both games by an aggregate of 9-2. If there was to be any change to this trend on Tuesday, it would be a huge upset.