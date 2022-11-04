Lionel Messi unveiled as brand ambassador of Indian Ed-Tech firm BYJU'S for its Education For All campaign

BYJU'S have unveiled Lionel Messi as the global brand ambassador of its social impact arm, Education For All.

WHAT HAPPENED: PSG star Lionel Messi has been unveiled as the global brand ambassador of leading Indian Ed-Tech firm BYJU'S' social arm - Education For All. The Argentina captain, one of the biggest stars in world football, has teamed up with BYJU’S to promote the cause of equitable education across the world.

WHAT DID THEY SAY? Messi said, “I chose to partner with BYJU’S because their mission to make everyone fall in love with learning perfectly aligns with my values. High-quality education changes lives, and BYJU’S has transformed the career paths of millions of students worldwide. I hope to inspire young learners to reach and remain at the top.”

Divya Gokulnath, Co-founder of BYJU’S, said, “We are honoured and excited to collaborate with Lionel Messi as our global ambassador. He is a once-in-a-generation talent whose pursuit of excellence, all-in mentality, humility, and reliability resonate deeply with BYJU’S brand values. He rose from the grassroots to become one of the most successful sportspersons ever. That is the kind of opportunity that BYJU’S Education For All wants to create for the nearly 5.5 million children it currently empowers.

"No one represents the power of enhancing human potential more than Lionel Messi. It is not really surprising that the greatest player of all time is also the greatest learner of all time. I am sure this partnership will inspire millions of people around the world to dream bigger and learn better. As football fans know, with Messi on your side anything is possible.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: BYJU'S, an Indian Ed-Tech startup, is now one of the world's leading firms in this sector and has market presence in around 120 countries apart from India. BYJU'S is also the primary sponsor of India's national cricket team.

WHAT'S NEXT: Messi and Argentina will be in action at the 2022 World Cup where they are one of the favourites to win the tournament. Interestingly, BYJU'S are also an official sponsor of the World Cup and became the first Ed-Tech firm to do so when the partnership was announced recently.