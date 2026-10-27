Lionel Messi secures remarkable Ballon d’Or finish as Inter Miami superstar defies age in 2026 rankings

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Lionel Messi has once again proven that class is permanent after securing a stunning fifth-place finish in the 2026 Ballon d’Or rankings. Despite playing his football in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami, the legendary Argentine outperformed a host of elite European stars to remain among the world's top five players.

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Messi remains among global elite

The 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony, held at the London Palladium on Monday, October 26, belonged to Harry Kane, but the spotlight remained firmly on Lionel Messi as he secured a fifth-place finish.

The Argentine’s strong showing comes a year after he was left off the 30-man shortlist altogether. His performances at the 2026 World Cup reminded the voting panel of his ability to decide matches. During the tournament in North America, the veteran forward contributed eight goals and four assists, finishing second in the Golden Boot race and winning the Silver Ball. He led Argentina to the final, his third at a World Cup, where they lost 1-0 to Spain after extra time. It was arguably the most productive tournament of his international career.

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Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal were often discussed as the primary contenders for the crown. They finished second and third respectively, unable to eclipse the voting points gathered by Kane. Rodri, who won the trophy in 2024 while at Manchester City and joined Barcelona in August, came in fourth after a season in which he won the World Cup with Spain and collected the tournament’s Golden Ball. Messi’s fifth-place finish matches his position from 2018, marking a consistent level of elite performance that spans nearly two decades of professional football.

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Other notable names in the top ten included Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Paris Saint-Germain in sixth and Ousmane Dembélé in seventh. Erling Haaland enjoyed a significant rise, jumping from 26th in the previous year to eighth, largely thanks to his prolific scoring for Manchester City and a seven-goal haul at the World Cup. The top ten was rounded out by Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise and PSG midfielder Fabián Ruiz. Despite competing at the peak of the European game, these players finished behind the veteran Inter Miami captain in the final tally.

Kane breaks English drought

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The night was a historic one for English football, as Harry Kane became the first player from his nation to win the award since Michael Owen in 2001. The Bayern Munich striker scored 73 goals across all competitions for club and country, the second-highest single-season tally on record behind only Messi’s 82 in 2011-12. After receiving the trophy, Kane was quick to acknowledge those who helped him reach the pinnacle of world football. “Thank you to everyone who voted for me, I can imagine it was tough, so thank you,” he told the gala audience, as quoted by Sportskeeda. He also thanked his Bayern teammates, naming Michael Olise, Dayot Upamecano and Luis Díaz.

Kane also reflected on his roots and the journey that led him to the stage in London. “I want to say thank you to Tottenham Hotspur as well. I wouldn’t be where I am today without Tottenham, for sure. I was there from when I was 11 years old. All the guidance, all the coaches, you allowed me to live my dream. So for sure, without all those moments together, all the ups and downs have led me to this moment today,” he added, paying tribute to the club where he spent the vast majority of his career before moving to Germany. He also sent his best wishes to Bayern coach Vincent Kompany, who Kane said was at home or possibly still in hospital.

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Honoured in Spain, absent in London

Messi himself was not at the London gala. Days earlier, on October 23, he had been honoured in Oviedo with the Princess of Asturias Award for Sports, which recognised his sustained excellence, humility and commitment to the team game. His absence from London coincided with the start of the Messi Cup, the youth tournament hosted by Inter Miami, which runs from October 25 to November 1.

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With eight Ballon d’Or trophies already in his collection, Messi remains the most decorated player in the history of the award. At 39, his ability to finish in the top five has redefined expectations for veteran players. As he continues to elevate the profile of MLS and maintain his high standards, his legacy remains untouchable. Whether or not he graces the nominations again, his “last dance” with the elite of world football has been nothing short of spectacular, proving he is still very much a force to be reckoned with.