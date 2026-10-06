Lionel Messi's journey with Argentina was never a road paved with gold. It was a long epic of tears, heartbreaks and lost finals, before turning in its final years into an unforgettable tale of glory. Messi is Argentina, and Argentina is Messi, but the path to that truth was harsh and long. It began with a red card and ended with achievements that made his name immortal in the history of his country.

Messi's international debut in 2005 was a nightmare. Sent off minutes into his first appearance against Hungary following an altercation with Vilmos Vanczak, he left the pitch in tears, according to the Spanish newspaper "AS".

A year later, his name shone at the 2006 World Cup in Germany, where he took part in the crushing 6-0 win over Serbia and Montenegro. The dream ended against Germany in the quarter-final on penalties, with Messi stuck on the bench throughout extra time.

Then came 2007 and the first of his heartbreaks in finals. Argentina lost to Brazil 3-0 in the Copa America final, even as Messi began to impose himself among the national team's great stars.

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Diego Maradona took charge of the national team in 2010, but the World Cup ended in disaster. Germany thrashed Argentina 4-0 in the quarter-final, and the criticism poured onto Messi, who failed to score and found himself once again under the pressure of comparison with his new coach.

The awaited breakthrough did not arrive in 2011 either. Argentina bowed out of the Copa America on home soil against Uruguay on penalties, the criticism of Messi mounted, and the relationship between the star and the fans reached one of its most tense phases.









By 2014, Messi came closer to the dream than ever before, leading Argentina to the World Cup final before losing to Germany in extra time. It was another painful moment, after he failed to repeat Maradona's achievement and lead his country to the title.

Twelve months on, Chile beat Argentina on penalties in the 2015 Copa America final, renewing the calls demanding his departure from the national team.

But 2016 was the straw that broke the camel's back. Argentina lost the Copa America Centenario final to Chile on penalties, Messi missed his spot-kick, and he announced his retirement from international football with three words: "It's over".

He returned in 2018, but the dream was postponed again. Argentina went out against France in the round of 16, in a match in which Mbappe excelled, while the national team title remained out of Messi's reach.

Another disappointment followed in 2019 with Argentina's exit against Brazil in the Copa America semi-final, despite Messi scoring a goal and setting up another throughout the tournament.









Then came 2021, the year of the real turning point. Scaloni gave Messi a group of players capable of making the difference around him, and the moment of explosion came at the Maracana. He led Argentina to victory over Brazil and the Copa America title, claiming his first major trophy with the national team. Months later, he added another by beating Italy at Wembley.

In 2022, the legend was complete. Messi led Argentina to the World Cup in Qatar in one of the greatest finals the tournament has ever seen, achieving the dream that had chased him throughout his career and sealing a legendary status within his country.

Two years later, Messi added a new Copa America title after Argentina overcame Colombia in the final, binding Scaloni's side to the Argentine star more tightly than ever.

As for 2026, it was the final chapter. Messi, at thirty-nine, played a legendary final against Spain and led Argentina into extra time in his last journey with the national team, before concluding his international career and leaving behind an indelible legacy.

From the tears of the first red card to the tears of glory, from a player whose departure was being demanded to a captain who carried Argentina on his shoulders, Messi wrote one of the most cruel and inspiring stories in the history of football.



