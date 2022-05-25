Worst season in Lionel Messi’s career? How did the Argentine perform in the 2021-22 season for PSG?

Lionel Messi perhaps experienced the worst season of his professional career in 2021/22 as he managed to score just 14 goals in 34 competitions overall while playing for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The Argentine star parted ways with his boyhood club FC Barcelona in the summer of 2021 ending a 17-year long relationship with the Catalan giants and moved to the Ligue to join PSG on a free transfer.

There was a lot of furore during the transfer from Barcelona fans as expected. However, PSG fans expected to witness first-hand the magic of Lionel Messi. But as the season is now over, fans across the world were a bit disappointed as the Argentine endured a mediocre season.

An underwhelming 2021-22 campaign saw Messi score just six league goals - his first single-digit tally since his second season as a professional footballer (2005-06). However, he managed to provide 14 assists.

In the Champions League, Messi netted five times in seven outings for PSG and failed to score any goal in the knock-out against Real Madrid over two legs. PSG were ousted from the round of 16.

In the Coupe de France, he played just one game where neither he scored a goal nor did he provide any assists. PSG were knocked out of the round of 16 by Nice in the penalty shootout.

Just before joining PSG, Messi had scored 30 league goals in 34 appearances and provided 11 assists. He was the highest scorer in LaLiga. At the international level, he guided Argentina to Copa America triumph after 28 years where he scored five goals and was the golden boot winner along with Colombia’s Luis Diaz.

How did Lionel Messi perform in the 2021-22 season?

In Ligue 1

Opponent Result Goal Assist Stade Reims 2-0 (W) - Lyon 2-1 (W) - Stade Rennais 2-0 (L) - Marseille 0-0 (D) - Lille 2-1 (W) - Nantes 3-1 (W) 1 1 Saint-Etienne 3-1 (W) - 3 Nice 0-0 (D) - Lens 1-1 (D) - AS Monaco 2-0 (W) - 1 FC Lorient 1-1 (D) - Stade Reims 4-0 (W) - Lille 5-1 (W) 1 1 Stade Rennais 1-0 (W) - 1 FC Nantes 3-1 (L) - 1 Saint-Etienne 3-1 (W) - 2 Nice 1-0 (L) - Bordeaux 3-0 (W) - - FC Lorient 5-1 (W) 1 - Clermont Foot 6-1 (W) - 3 Marseille 2-1 (W) - - Lens 1-1 (D) 1 - Strasbourg 3-3 (D) - - Troyes 2-2 (D) - - Montpellier 4-0 (W) 2 - FC Metz 5-0 (W) - 1 Total 6 14

In UEFA Champions League

Opponent Result Goal Assist Club Brugge 1-1 (D) - - Manchester City 2-0 (W) 1 - RB Leipzig 3-2 (W) 2 - RB Leipzig 2-2 (D) - - Manchester City 2-1 (L) - - Club Brugge 4-1 (W) 2 - Real Madrid 1-0 (W) - - Real Madrid 3-1 (L) - - Total 4W, 2L, 2D 5

