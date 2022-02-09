How has Lionel Messi performed in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League?
The UEFA Champions League knockout stage matches are set to kick off next week and Lionel Messi is expected to be in action for PSG when the Parisians take on Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes on February 16. This will be his first appearance in the knockout stages of UCL in a PSG jersey.
The Argentine has been in good form in the continental competition for PSG this season, scoring five goals in an equal number of appearances. He would look to carry on with this performance when he faces a familiar foe in Real Madrid.
Messi has faced the Los Blancos just twice in the UCL knockout stages and in both matches he put up an impressive display. In the 2010-11 season, he scored a brace in the first leg in the semi-finals of UCL and helped Barcelona reach the finals.
Till now Messi has played 73 matches in the knockout stages of UCL and has scored 49 goals. Let us now take a detailed look at his statistics.
Messi's record in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League
Parameter
Statistics
Appearances
73
Minutes Played
6314
Goals
49
Assists
12
Goals per game
0.67
Minutes/goal contribution
103.5
Penalties
8/11
Free-Kick goals
1
Outside the box
10
Inside the box
30
Left Foot
40
Right Foot
8
Header
1
Man of the match
26