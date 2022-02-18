How many penalties has Lionel Messi missed in his career?
Paris Saint-Germain edged out Real Madrid 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie on February 15 despite Lionel Messi failing to score from the penalty spot.
Messi had a decent outing against Los Blancos where he created chances and spearheaded PSG's attack along with Kylian Mbappe but despite all his efforts, he could not find the back of the net and on top of that, he missed a penalty.
This was the 29th time in his long illustrious career that Messi failed to score from a penalty. He has so far taken 132 penalties in his career and scored 102 of them, a conversion rate of 77 per cent.
Out of the 29 penalties he has missed so far, four of them were in an Argentina shirt. 24 were while he was at Barcelona and one in PSG colours. The first-ever penalty that the Argentinian missed was against Villarreal in a Copa del Rey tie on Jan 31, 2008. Barcelona, though, had won the tie 1-0.
Out of 29 times when he missed a penalty, his team eventually won on 20 occasions. On seven occasions, the matches ended in a draw and only twice, his team lost.
Let us take a look at all the penalties that Lionel Messi missed in his career.
It must be noted that Messi took a penalty against Celta Vigo in 2016 in a LaLiga fixture. but instead of attempting to score, he famously passed it to an alert Luis Suarez who slotted it in. That attempt, while technically a miss, has not been included in this list.
Date
Match
Competition
15/2/22
PSG 1-0 Real Madrid
Champions League
2/5/21
Valencia 2-3 Barcelona
La Liga
10/3/21
PSG 1-1 Barcelona
Champions League
19/12/20
Barcelona 2-2 Valencia
La Liga
15/11/19
Brazil 0-1 Argentina
International friendly
16/2/19
Barcelona 1-0 Valladolid
La Liga
16/6/18
Argentina 1-1 Iceland
2018 World Cup
17/1/18
Espanyol 1-0 Barcelona
Copa del Rey
17/12/17
Barcelona 4-0 Deportivo
La Liga
26/8/17
Alaves 0-2 Barcelona
La Liga
21/5/17
Barcelona 4-2 Eibar
La Liga
12/3/16
Barcelona 6-0 Getafe
La Liga
20/9/15
Barcelona 4-1 Levante
La Liga
23/8/15
Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Barcelona
La Liga
24/2/15
Manchester City 0-2 Barcelona
Champions League
21/1/15
Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid
Copa del Rey
11/10/14
Brazil 2-0 Argentina
International friendly
21/9/14
Levante 0-5 Barcelona
La Liga
5/4/14
Barcelona 3-1 Real Betis
La Liga
28/8/13
Barcelona 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Supercopa de Espana
15/8/12
Germany 1-3 Argentina
International friendly
24/4/12
Barcelona 2-2 Chelsea
Champions League
1/2/12
Valencia 1-1 Barcelona
Copa del Rey
22/10/11
Barcelona 0-0 Sevilla
La Liga
19/1/11
Barcelona 3-1 Real Betis
Copa del Rey
14/9/10
Barcelona 5-1 Panathinaikos
Champions League
11/4/09
Barcelona 2-0 Recreativo Huelva
La Liga
12/11/08
Barcelona 1-0 Benidorm
Copa del Rey
31/1/08
Barcelona 1-0 Villarreal
Copa del Rey