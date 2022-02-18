How many penalties has Lionel Messi missed in his career?

Ritabrata Banerjee
Getty Images

The Argentinian has taken a total of 132 penalties in his career so far...

Paris Saint-Germain edged out Real Madrid 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie on February 15 despite Lionel Messi failing to score from the penalty spot.

Messi had a decent outing against Los Blancos where he created chances and spearheaded PSG's attack along with Kylian Mbappe but despite all his efforts, he could not find the back of the net and on top of that, he missed a penalty.

This was the 29th time in his long illustrious career that Messi failed to score from a penalty. He has so far taken 132 penalties in his career and scored 102 of them, a conversion rate of 77 per cent.

Out of the 29 penalties he has missed so far, four of them were in an Argentina shirt. 24 were while he was at Barcelona and one in PSG colours. The first-ever penalty that the Argentinian missed was against Villarreal in a Copa del Rey tie on Jan 31, 2008. Barcelona, though, had won the tie 1-0.

Lionel Messi Barcelona Real Madrid 2011 Champions League GFX

Out of 29 times when he missed a penalty, his team eventually won on 20 occasions. On seven occasions, the matches ended in a draw and only twice, his team lost.

Let us take a look at all the penalties that Lionel Messi missed in his career.

It must be noted that Messi took a penalty against Celta Vigo in 2016 in a LaLiga fixture. but instead of attempting to score, he famously passed it to an alert Luis Suarez who slotted it in. That attempt, while technically a miss, has not been included in this list.

How many penalties has Lionel Messi missed in his career?

Date

Match

Competition

15/2/22

PSG 1-0 Real Madrid

Champions League

2/5/21

Valencia 2-3 Barcelona

La Liga

10/3/21

PSG 1-1 Barcelona

Champions League

19/12/20

Barcelona 2-2 Valencia

La Liga

15/11/19

Brazil 0-1 Argentina

International friendly

16/2/19

Barcelona 1-0 Valladolid

La Liga

16/6/18

Argentina 1-1 Iceland

2018 World Cup

17/1/18

Espanyol 1-0 Barcelona

Copa del Rey

17/12/17

Barcelona 4-0 Deportivo

La Liga

26/8/17

Alaves 0-2 Barcelona

La Liga

21/5/17

Barcelona 4-2 Eibar

La Liga

12/3/16

Barcelona 6-0 Getafe

La Liga

20/9/15

Barcelona 4-1 Levante

La Liga

23/8/15

Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Barcelona

La Liga

24/2/15

Manchester City 0-2 Barcelona

Champions League

21/1/15

Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid

Copa del Rey

11/10/14

Brazil 2-0 Argentina

International friendly

21/9/14

Levante 0-5 Barcelona

La Liga

5/4/14

Barcelona 3-1 Real Betis

La Liga

28/8/13

Barcelona 0-0 Atletico Madrid

Supercopa de Espana

15/8/12

Germany 1-3 Argentina

International friendly

24/4/12

Barcelona 2-2 Chelsea

Champions League

1/2/12

Valencia 1-1 Barcelona

Copa del Rey

22/10/11

Barcelona 0-0 Sevilla

La Liga

19/1/11

Barcelona 3-1 Real Betis

Copa del Rey

14/9/10

Barcelona 5-1 Panathinaikos

Champions League

11/4/09

Barcelona 2-0 Recreativo Huelva

La Liga

12/11/08

Barcelona 1-0 Benidorm

Copa del Rey

31/1/08

Barcelona 1-0 Villarreal

Copa del Rey