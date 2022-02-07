From Lionel Messi to Cristiano Ronaldo: Who are the golden ball winners in FIFA Club World Cup?
The 2021 FIFA Club World Cup has already kicked off on February 3, 2022 in UAE. UEFA Champions League winners Chelsea will begin their campaign on February 9 in the semifinal against the winners of the game between Al Jazira and Al Hilal.
Like all other editions, the golden ball award will be presented to the best player of the competition. The primary shortlist will be drawn up by the FIFA Technical Committee and the winner will be subsequently voted by media representatives. The runner-up and the second runner-up are presented with the silver and bronze ball awards respectively.
Cristiano Ronaldo has won the most number of individual awards (4) including one golden ball. Whereas Lionel Messi is the only player to have won two golden balls. Four Brazilians have won the golden ball awards, including midfield legend Kaka, the most by any nation. Meanwhile, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are the two most successful clubs with four golden ball winners each.
Let us now take a look at the golden ball winners of the FIFA Club World Cup to date.
Player
Goals
Assists
Minutes Played
Edilson (Corinthians, 2000)
2
0
383
Rogerio Ceni (Sao Paulo, 2005)
1
0
180
Deco (Barcelona, 2006)
1
1
180
Kaka (AC Milan, 2007)
1
3
180
Wayne Rooney (Manchester United, 2008)
3
0
106
Lionel Messi (Barcelona, 2009)
2
0
157
Samuel Etoo (Inter Milan, 2010)
1
1
180
Lionel Messi (Barcelona, 2011)
2
0
157
Cassio (Corinthians, 2012)
0
0
2012
Franck Ribery (Bayern Munich, 2013)
1
0
162
Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid, 2014)
2
0
153
Luis Suarez (Barcelona, 2015)
5
0
180
Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, 2016)
4
0
202
Luka Modric (Real Madrid, 2017)
0
1
180
Gareth Bale (Real Madrid, 2018)
3
0
150
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, 2019)
0
1
210
Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich, 2020)
2
1
163