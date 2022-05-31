Messi set to lead the line up against Italy in the CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions...

Lionel Messi is set to get back in action for Argentina when the South American nation take on Italy in the Finalissima on June 2 at the Wembley Stadium. This fixture pits the champions of Europe against their South American counterparts, in a showdown agreed upon between UEFA and CONMEBOL.

Italy are the reigning European champion while Argentina are the current holders of the Copa America trophy. It will be a one-off fixture played over 90 minutes. There is no extra time, so if the tie is level at the end of regulation time, then it will go straight to penalties.

Messi will be looking to win his second international trophy on Wednesday. The Argentina squad had been training at the training grounds of Athletic Bilbao in northern Spain and had flown to England on Monday.

#SelecciónMayor ¡Gracias San Mamés! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼



El plantel de @lioscaloni se entrenó hoy en el estadio de @AthleticClub con la presencia de quince mil espectadores 🏟



¡Un lujazo! Maravillosa jornada 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/5p9qkSjipL — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) May 28, 2022

How has Messi performed against European nations?

Messi made his debut in international football against a European nation in Hungary on August 17, 2005 but was red-carded for violent conduct within two minutes. He has played 29 times against European nations to date and has 21 goal contributions. He has won 10 matches, drawn four, and lost on 15 occasions.

He has scored thrice against Switzerland, which is the most against a European nation. He has a record of 103 minutes per goal contribution in his career but that drops to 117 minutes against European nations.

During Messi's career, Argentina has faced Italy two times but the forward has missed on both occasions with injuries. If he finds the net against the Azzurri then it will be the 10th different European nation that he has scored against.

In 29 matches against European countries, he has 13 goals and eight assists.