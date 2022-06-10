Lionel Messi is all set to make his acting debut in a TV Series...

Lionel Messi is all set to make his entry into the world of showbiz as he will make a cameo appearance in an Argentinean TV Series, Los Protectores.

The PSG star has appeared in several commercials for some of the biggest brands in the world like Pepsi, Lay's and Adidas. But this will be the first time that he will appear in front of a camera for a TV show.

All you need to know about Los Protectores, feat. Lionel Messi

Los Protectores is an Argentinean dramatic comedy TV Series directed by Mark Carnevale. The first season, comprising eight episodes, was released on March 9, 2022.

The story revolves around three football agents who are in a difficult economic situation and are trying to avoid bankruptcy.

Lionel Messi will be appearing in a cameo role in the second season of the show, shooting of which has already started. Messi reportedly has already shot his scene.

When can fans watch Lionel Messi's acting?

Unfortunately, Messi's fans will have to wait a bit to watch his on-screen debut as the second will not release until 2023.