Could Lionel Messi still play at 2026 World Cup? Rodrigo De Paul suggests Inter Miami-bound superstar may be tempted to play on

Rodrigo De Paul has suggested that Lionel Messi may yet be tempted to extend his international career with Argentina through to the 2026 World Cup.

Global glory savoured at Qatar 2022

No plans to defend that crown

Still part of the Albiceleste squad

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has stated that he has no plans to grace another global gathering, having completed his medal collection when landing an elusive World Cup crown at Qatar 2022. He does, however, remain part of the Albiceleste squad for now – with post-season friendly dates being taken in during a visit to Asia – and De Paul says the iconic 35-year-old should be given all the time he needs in which to make a big decision.

WHAT THEY SAID: De Paul told TyC Sports after seeing Messi net the quickest goal of his remarkable career in a 2-0 win over Australia in Beijing: “There is a lot of time left before the World Cup - three years is a long time. The important thing is to always have him close, that he enjoys being her. We still have to qualify for the World Cup too, there is a Copa America before. There are a lot of things, he's going to see how he feels. The most important thing we have is the next friendly match and then to start the World Cup qualifiers well, which is going to be very important. He can play until whatever day he wants, he's one step ahead of everyone and that is his mentality, and he will never lose it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi is up to 175 caps and 103 goals for Argentina – which are both records for his ever-growing collection – and is expected to play on with his country through to the 2024 Copa America that is due to be staged in the United States.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Messi is definitely heading to America at club level, with the decision taken to link up with David Beckham co-owned Inter Miami in MLS after reaching the end of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain and dropping into the free agent pool.