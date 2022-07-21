Lingard confirms free transfer to Nottingham Forest after Man Utd exit
(C)Getty images
Jesse Lingard has agreed to join Nottingham Forest on a free transfer. The England international left Manchester United this summer after his contract expired. He shared a video on social media confirming his switch to Forest.
"Ready for my new chapter," he posted on Twitter. "Let’s gooo babyyyyyy".
More to follow
