Lingard confirms free transfer to Nottingham Forest after Man Utd exit

Jesse Lingard has agreed to join Nottingham Forest on a free transfer. The England international left Manchester United this summer after his contract expired. He shared a video on social media confirming his switch to Forest.

"Ready for my new chapter," he posted on Twitter. "Let’s gooo babyyyyyy".

