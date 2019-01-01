Lindelof admits to Man Utd ‘problem’ which leads to Solskjaer’s side playing ‘poorly’

The Swedish defender has called on the Red Devils to give as much focus to meetings with so-called lesser sides as they do heavyweight rivals

Victor Lindelof admits still have a “problem” to solve when it comes to playing “poorly” against so-called lesser sides.

The Red Devils continue to show that they can raise their game for the big occasion.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have come close to ending ’s unbeaten run in the Premier League this season, while also knocking out of the .

They have, however, dropped points against the likes of Bournemouth, Newcastle, West Ham and .

Lindelof concedes that there is still room for improvement within the ranks at Old Trafford, despite Solskjaer’s men currently enjoying a run which has delivered five wins from their last six games in all competitions.

The Swedish defender told Aftonbladet: "I generally think there is one thing we need to get better at if we are going to get back to the level Manchester United should be at: that’s winning matches week in and week out.

"Sometimes it does not have to be neat, but you should win anyway.

"There’s been a bit of a problem - If we go into the matches against big clubs, we’re all connected, and we get results.

"Then a few days go by and we meet a slightly lower team, then we have to go in exactly the same way, not get comfortable.

"We start well, play fast and get to positions – but then we stop with it after 20 minutes, complicate it and play poorly."

Another of the scalps that United have secured this season is that of Leicester, with the high-flying Foxes edged out 1-0 at Old Trafford in September.

The Red Devils will be hoping to see off another surprise package of 2019-20 when they return to domestic action after the international break.

They are due to take in a trip to on November 24 with the Blades sat fifth in the Premier League table.

Solskjaer’s side sit one point and two places further down the standings, with the momentum established over recent weeks needing to be maintained if a bid for a top-four finish is to be pieced together and a return to competition secured.