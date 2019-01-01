Lille’s Nicolas Pepe, Rennes’ Ismaila Sarr nominated for Ligue 1 awards

The Cote d’Ivoire and Senegal internationals have been recognised for their fine performances in the French top-flight

winger Nicolas Pepe has been nominated for the UNFP Player of the Year while winger Ismaila Sarr is in line for the Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year.

The annual award, organised by the National Union of Professional Football Players in , honours outstanding players across the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 during a single season.

This campaign, Pepe has been a shining light in Lille’s rise to the second spot in the French top-flight table with 20 goals and 11 assists in 34 league outings.

In his quest to become the first African to win the award since Michael Essien’s triumph in 2005, the Ivorian attacker needs to see off challenges from PSG trio of Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria and Neymar alongside Rennes’ Hatem Ben Arfa.

Le top de l’élite, les stars de la @ligue1conforama, des joueurs qui nous ont fait vibrer toute la saison.

For the Young Player of the Year, Sarr faces competition from Mbappe, Lille’s Jonathan Ikone, ’s Houssem Aouar and ’s Boubacar Kamara as he aspires to become the second African player to win the award after ’s Younes Belhanda with in 2012.

🚀 On croyait en eux, et ils ont confirmé.

Aside from his contribution of 10 goals and eight assists in all competitions, the Senegal international helped Rennes win their maiden French Cup since 1971 last Sunday.

Pepe and Sarr are also in contention for the 2019 Marc-Vivien Foe trophy with the winner set to be announced on May 13.

The duo are expected to play significant roles for their countries at the 2019 in .

Pepe's have been drawn against , Morocco and Namibia in Group D while Sarr's have been placed in Group C against , and .