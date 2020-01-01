Ligue 1 to be suspended until mid-June, France club's union says

Suspended earlier this month due to coronavirus, the French top flight is set to be paused until at least mid-June

will not resume before June 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Premiere Ligue president Bernard Caiazzo.

The season was suspended indefinitely on March 13 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Caiazzo, president of the union representing Ligue 1 clubs, is desperate for the campaign to be completed amid major concerns over the financial impact on teams, but said it was unlikely to restart for almost another three months.

"It is necessary to finish the championship at all costs, even if it means ending it in July-August and resuming in stride," he told Bleu on Sunday.

"Currently, all the clubs are losing around €250 million a month and we cannot play until the curve is reversed. That is to say in July-August, at best on June 15."

Most teams had played 28 games when the Ligue 1 season was stopped, with PSG 12 points clear at the top.

Caiazzo said several professional clubs were facing bankruptcy unless they got support.

"I am very, very, very worried about all the clubs. Without state aid, within six months half of the pro clubs will file for bankruptcy," he said.

"The five major European championships have already lost €4 billion, the French championship between €500-600m."

Last week, president Jean-Michel Aulas called on the LFP to end the domestic season now, meaning - 12 points clear at the top of the table - would miss out on the title.

Aulas wants European places to be awarded based on the current standings, although Lyon - currently in seventh - would miss out.

"The most logical thing would be to say we cancel everything and we start again on the situation at the start of the season, a white season," Aulas said in an interview with newspaper Le Monde.

"In any case, you have to look at what the regulations say. It is the only possible decision in this context."

France have been hit hard by the coronavirus, reporting more than 16,000 cases and more than 650 deaths.

- which was originally planned to begin in June - has been rescheduled for 12 months time.