'Light The Sky' - An all-female lineup releases fourth song in the official 2022 World Cup soundtrack

'Light The Sky' is the latest release from the multi-song official 2022 Qatar World Cup soundtrack.

The fourth release in the multi-song World Cup official soundtrack

Features four famous Arab female singers

Celebrates female referees officiating at a World Cup game

WHAT HAPPENED? The newly released 'Light the Sky', an addition to the 2022 World Cup soundtrack, features four of Arab world's most famous female performers namely Emirati singer Balqees, Moroccan-Canadian sensation Nora Fatehi, Iraqi superstar Rahma Riad, and award-winning singer-songwriter Manal from Morocco.

WHAT THEY SAID: On the new official soundtrack, singer Rahma Riad opined, “I was always encouraged to pursue my dream and create music that means something special, and the upcoming FIFA World Cup represents an opportunity for others to pursue their own dreams. It is amazing that this extraordinary football event is taking place in the Middle East, and I am looking forward to the world discovering our beautiful region.”

Nora Fatehi suggested, "Football, like music, is a universal language that has a passionate following – and I have witnessed this with my own eyes wherever I have travelled across the globe. It has been a privilege to collaborate with such passionate and talented women to create something that celebrates our roots and the excitement of the FIFA World Cup."

Balqees said, “This is a stunning piece of music, representing everything that is positive about the first-ever FIFA World Cup in the Middle East. This is an event that will bring people together from around the world and, through Light The Sky, we are demonstrating how we can lift each other up and create something truly memorable."

Manal too had her say on the new song as she stated, "Light The Sky is a song that carries an inspirational message of hope and togetherness; a celebration of a groundbreaking FIFA World Cup for our region, as well as the strength, creativity and determination of women. These are inspirational attributes that will be shared worldwide through this unique football festival in Qatar."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The music video also celebrates the groundbreaking inclusion of female referees at the first-ever World Cup in the Middle East by featuring all six officials who will officiate at the tournament.

Stéphanie Frappart (France), Salima Mukansanga (Rwanda) and Yoshimi Yamashita (Japan) will take charge of matches in Qatar while Neuza Back (Brazil), Karen Díaz Medina (Mexico) and Kathryn Nesbitt (USA) will be assistant referees

DID YOU KNOW? The song 'Light The Sky' is the fourth single on the Official Soundtrack, after global hits like 'Hayya Hayya' (Better Together), 'Arhbo' and 'The World is Yours to Take'. More releases are set to follow ahead of the start of the tournament on November 20.