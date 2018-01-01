Liga MX transfer news: The latest rumors and chisme in Mexican soccer

When will Tata Martino arrive? Is Hector Herrera bound for Serie A? Could Chicharito make a big winter move? Goal summarizes the transfer talk

Monterrey locked in Meza negotiations

Monterrey refuses to up its offer of $16 million for Independiente midfielder Maxi Meza, according to Ole .

The midfielder, who also plays with the Argentina national team, looked set to go but the Argentine club wants more profit than the current proposal, which would see only $12 million end up directly with the club due to other clauses and parties.

Negotiations for Emiliano Rigoni and Ezequiel Barco hit similar snags, but they're now playing with Zenit and Atlanta United respectively after El Rojo blinked.

Pachuca looking for payday from Aguirre sale

Tigres continues to be interested in bringing in Pachuca's Erick Aguirre this winter but Pachuca is looking for an $18 million fee, according to MedioTiempo .

That price is too high for Tigres, though the sale of attacker Ismael Sosa - set to be introduced with Pachuca sooner rather than later - could help the deal come together. Tigres coach Tuca Ferretti was impressed with the versatile 21-year-old when he called him in to Mexico national team camp during his stint as interim manager.

Tigres could derail Cruz Azul's Pineda move

Cruz Azul's strategy of reinforcing with proven Liga MX players may continue this offseason, according to Record .

That includes an agreement to sign midfielder Orbelin Pineda from Chivas after giving the Guadalajara club the $10 million fee it required for the 22-year-old. Nexaca attacker Victor Davila also is on La Maquina's list, but that deal is not as advanced.

Tigres also could be a landing spot for the 22-year-old, with Universal Deportes reporting the northern side is offering $6 million plus Jesus Duenas in a swap deal.

Villarreal seeking Marcone

Villarreal has asked Cruz Azul directors about negotiating a deal for Ivan Marcone, according to ESPN Mexico .

The central midfiedler is perhaps the signing of the summer but could leave La Maquina after just a tournament. The club will work, however, to keep the 28-year-old until at least the summer.

Martino will be announced in January

A verbal agreement exists between Tata Martino and the FMF for the Argentine to take over as men's national team coach, but he won't be announced until January, according to Fox Deportes .

Once he has signed a contract, it will be a four-year deal. However, with Mexico putting its eyes on the 2026 World Cup and Martino hoping for time to work, the deal may include an option for a four-year extension.

Grupo Pachuca bringing Everton stars to Leon

Grupo Pachuca, which controls Pachuca, Leon and Chilean side Everton, is moving several top players from South America to Leon, according to AM .

Left back Dillon Zuniga, a 22-year-old Chilean who has played with La Roja's youth teams, is set to join the club. Midfielder Ivan Orozco, a Mexican who spent the last three years in Chile, already has been announced as a new signing for Las Panzas Verdes.

America working to bring in Boselli

Club America has emerged as a potential destination for Leon forward Mauro Boselli, according to AM .

The 33-year-old said in November that he would leave the club he has been at since 2013. Reportedly, he was offered a year-long extension for a lower salary and turned down the offer with Boselli hopeful to get a MLS deal. However, a switch to play for Las Aguilas could see Boselli earn a higher wage.

Sosa set to leave Tigres

Ismael Sosa is preparing to exit from Tigres and has a number of suitors, according to Reforma .

Sosa has interest from teams in Mexico, MLS and Saudi Arabia - though Multimedios reports using the Argentine winger as currency in a swap with Pachuca currently is the strongest possibility.

Atleti one of Guzman's suitors

Atletico Madrid has taken an interest in Pachuca and Mexico midfielder Victor Guzman, according to Mundo Deportivo .

Pachuca president Jesus Martinez said last month that there is interest from a number of European teams, and in addition to the Spanish club, Ajax, Borussia Dortmund and PSV look to be on that list.

Herrera could land at Juve

Juventus is considering a move for Porto midfielder Hector Herrera, according to A Bola .

The midfielder's contract is up at the end of the season, and he's also been linked to Inter and Roma as he looks for a deal that would earn him up to €300,000 per month.