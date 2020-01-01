Libih hails Webo winning Turkish Super Lig as Istanbul Basaksehir assistant coach

The retired Indomitable Lions forward becomes the first coach from his country to claim a league title in Europe

Former midfielder Thomas Libih says they “greeted with pride” the achievements of compatriot Pierre Achille Webo who helped, as an assistant coach, win the Turkish Super Lig title.

Istanbul Basaksehir sealed their first-ever league title last weekend following a 1-0 win over Kayserispor and were confirmed as champions with one match to go.

The dislodging of as Turkish champions comes eight months after 38-year-old Webo joined Istanbul Basaksehir as assistant coach to Okan Buruk.

“It can only be a great joy to know that a compatriot has gone beyond our borders and that he was able to obtain such a crowning. The news was greeted with pride especially from our side who do the same job,” said Libih as per Radio Sport Info.

Webo spent seven years of his playing career in including a one-and-a-half season stint at Istanbul Basaksehir between 2011 and 2013.

Istanbul Basaksehir was his first port of call when he arrived in Turkey from before returning to the club at a different capacity as a technical staff member.

With Webo having retired as a player in 2018 before landing the Basaksehir role the following year, Libih stresses that it is important for footballers to decide if they want to venture into coaching while still playing.

“When you are a player and you already think about quitting one day, you have to start thinking about it [coaching],” Libih said.

“It is not at a dead end that it should be done. There are players who have a bitter taste when they quit, they don't want to hear about football anymore.

“We must not fall for everything that is going on around it. It's about staying professional and thinking that football has given you everything and in return, you can give it something good.”

Webo becomes the first Cameroonian tactician to win a league title in Europe.

Libih who once played as a midfielder for and is now Cameroon national Under-17 coach feels that being an African should not be a drawback from coaching in Europe.

“It generally depends on those around [an African coach getting an opportunity to coach in Europe]. If these people care about you so much, the better,” said Libih.

“Those who are with him take him to heart and they have respected what Achille has done for the club. Today they will realise they were right.”

Webo’s achievements came the same weekend former goalkeeper Ndubuisi Egbo guided Albanian side KF Tirana to a league title as head coach.