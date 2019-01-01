Liberian Federation suspend referee Josephus Torjilar for two years

The disgraced official has been handed a two-year ban for receiving a bribe to influence a game

The Liberia Football Association (LFA) have banned Josephus Torjilar from refereeing for the next two years after the official was found guilty of dishonesty for personal gain.

According to All Africa, the investigation was carried out by the FA’s grievance and disciplinary committee, and integrity and compliance officer Morris Nahndi Barsi Giah.

The case was wrapped up after Torjilar admitted to have received US$100, following a second-tier relegation play-off match that saw Pags beat Srimex 2-0.

“The committee found referee Torjilar’s admittance a violation of chapter 13, section 2 point 3 of the rules governing the 2019 Orange-sponsored LFA National League,” the LFA noted.

Furthermore, Torjilar was also culpable of violating chapter 13, section 2 point 6, which states: “Match officials are not allowed to accept gifts of any kind from members of clubs, etc. (cash or kind) before, during and after a match. Match official(s) caught will be immediately suspended.”

The ban, which starts effective immediately, will run till 2021.