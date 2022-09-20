Lewandowski insists path to Ballon d'Or is 'shorter' from Barcelona than Bayern

Robert Lewandowski has insisted that his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or have increased after joining Barcelona from Bayern Munich.

Joined Barcelona in the summer

Has settled in quickly

Makes ambitious Ballon d'Or claim

WHAT HAPPENED? The Poland international completed a €50 million (£42m/$51m) transfer from Bayern Munich to Barcelona in the summer and has already been firing on all cylinders for his new club, scoring 11 goals in eight matches across all competitions. He continues to have his sights firmly set on a maiden Ballon d'Or and believes that playing for Barca is a shot in the arm to win the individual award.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I know that Barcelona are a team where the most players have won it," Lewandowski told a press conference while away on international duty with Poland. "I think the path is shorter from Barcelona than from Bayern (Munich)."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lewandowski came close to winning the Ballon d'Or in 2021 but missed out by a whisker as Lionel Messi secured his record-extending seventh Golden Ball. However, the 34-year-old will be among the contenders again this year and will hope to also be in the running in 2022 if he continues to impress at Camp Nou.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Lewandowski has once again been nominated amongst the 30 finalists for the 2022 award but it remains to be seen whether he can win the prize ahead of Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, who is being tipped as the favourite.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEWANDOWSKI? The forward will next be in action with his national team when Poland take on the Netherlands and Wales on September 23 and 26 respectively in the Nations League.