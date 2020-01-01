Lewandowski disappointed by Ballon d’Or call as Bayern Munich striker admits to enjoying ‘best season’

The prolific Polish frontman feels the decision to cancel the awarding of a Golden Ball in 2020 was made too early, with every other prize handed out

Robert Lewandowski believes the decision to cancel the 2020 Ballon d’Or was made “too early”, with the prolific striker missing out on a chance to claim a prestigious Golden Ball.

The 32-year-old frontman admits to having enjoyed the “best season” of his remarkable career to date in 2019-20.

Bayern swept aside all before them en route to another historic treble last term, with their talismanic No.9 leading the way as he plundered 55 goals across all competitions.

Lewandowski appears to be getting better with age, with the stunning standards he has set for himself continuing to be raised as he becomes ever more productive.

His exploits have already been recognised by the UEFA Player of the Year award, while he remains a strong favourite to claim FIFA's The Best prize.

No one, though, will be adding a Ballon d’Or to their collection, with France Football opting against selecting their cream of the global crop in a coronavirus-impacted 12 months.

Lewandowski remains disappointed by that decision, with every other major honour having been handed out in 2020.

The Bayern star told the Daily Mail: “Someone had to decide that this year there would be no Ballon d'Or.

“Maybe they decided too early because every [other] trophy has been decided. So many players, coaches, journalists know that, for me, it was the best season.

“We did what we did and it was spectacular. I'm glad everyone has seen it. These awards are something nice, amazing.

“But I also know that every personal trophy is for the team. The team without the striker finds it difficult to work but the striker without the team doesn't work either.”

For now, Lewandowski’s focus is locked on chasing down more collective silverware at Bayern, with Hansi Flick’s side determined to defend their , DFB-Pokal and crowns.

With the German giants already through to the last-16 in Europe, Lewandowski said: “We have won this trophy but it is clear once is not enough.

“We are still hungry. We want to taste this feeling with the fans, in a full stadium. Maybe after this season we will have a double celebration.”

Remaining competitive in 2020-21 will not be easy, though, with a short summer break, lack of supporters in grounds and a gruelling schedule making life difficult for all concerned.

Lewandowski added: “After [last] season when we [finished] and opened the new one, with such a short time to prepare, it is very hard —very hard for the body.

“Every player, every team. It's going to be impossible to compare this season to last year or next year.

“This is so hard. So many games, such a hard time and then the European Championship straight away. You have to think about your body and, in March, how it will be.

“Will we be ready when the most important games are coming? You are a professional footballer and you have to adapt.”