'Lewandowski deserves it' - Nigerians celebrate 'worthy winner' of the Best Fifa Men's Player for 2020

The Bayern Munich star has been recognised as the best player in the world for the year 2020

Nigerians have taken to social media to celebrate and striker Robert Lewandowski after he was named the best men’s player at the 2020 Best FIFA Football Awards.

Lewandowski saw off competition from ’s Lionel Messi and ’ Cristiano Ronaldo to win the award in a virtual ceremony on Thursday night.

The 32-year-old, who also won the Goal 50 prize for 2020, scored 45 goals last season to help Bayern Munich win the title and the Uefa .

After Fifa President Gianni Infantino handed the trophy to Lewandowski, football enthusiasts in did not hesitate to applaud the 'deserving' recognition.

It's fair

He earned it

Last year was a blessed one for @FCBayernEN winning 5 major trophies, with @lewy_official playing a key role...

Congratulations man... https://t.co/pn8D3Tl3Hu — Yomi Daniels I. (@yommy_dee411) December 17, 2020

Congratulations @lewy_official

Well deserved — Adeboye Tunji (@AdeboyeTunji1) December 17, 2020

Well deserved no cap ...Penaldo right now 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/oVmFRsVSOL — Tfash (@tfashwonder) December 17, 2020

Lewandowski... You deserve it — Oyedeji Samson Abiodun (@Oyedeji01) December 17, 2020

Amazing year it is for @lewy_official ...

Well deserved 👍🏽 — Oluwasegun_Omo ìya aláso (@Oluwasegunrex) December 17, 2020

Lewandowski 🔥🔥

Well deserved, and I'm happy.

Those Goats can rest for now#TheBestFIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/RfA8prE80v — QUEEN OF DOINGS (@itz_debbie_Gold) December 17, 2020

Lewandowski deserved that tbh. Crazy baller! — David Hundeyin (@jeekmakaveli) December 17, 2020

Lewandowski 🔥🔥 No chance for cheats and ojoro this time again.

Well deserved

Best FIFA Men Player

2020#TheBestFIFAFootballAwards #FIFAAwards2020 — QUEEN OF DOINGS (@itz_debbie_Gold) December 17, 2020

Lewandowski 😎😎😎



Man deserves the gong.



He had a great year.



Now I can move to the next prayer point.



Father give this guy a good wife. — Aladeloba Babatunde (@aladeniking) December 17, 2020

Yes! Lewa deserves the Best award. Congratulations Lewandowski. Worthy winner 👏🏽👏🏽 — ⚡️Thechoco_tribe 💙 (@Debbybruno3) December 17, 2020