Lewandowski completes Bundesliga full house as Bayern win at a canter

The Poland international took his 2020-21 league tally to seven as newly promoted Bielefeld were dispatched on Saturday

Robert Lewandowski completed the set as Arminia Bielefeld became the latest club to suffer against the striker this season.

Back in action for his club after international duty with , Lewandowski continued his hot start to the new season on Saturday, scoring twice as the reigning champions triumphed 4-1 on their travels.

His first goal doubled Bayern's advantage following Thomas Muller's eighth-minute opener and also saw the 32-year-old complete an impressive personal achievement.

Thanks to his 25th-minute strike against newly promoted Bielefeld, Lewandowski has found the net against all 18 teams currently in the German top flight – and that includes his current employers.

The former player added another in first-half stoppage time to take his tally in the league to seven in four appearances.

He already leads the German top flight in goals, putting him in a strong position to retain the Bundesliga top scorer crown for a fourth straight season.

In 2019-20 Lewandowski won the honour with a new personal best, scoring 34 goals in just 31 games to lead Bayern to yet another title.

18 – Thanks to his goal against Arminia Bielefeld, Robert Lewandowski found the net against all 18 current Bundesliga teams – including @FCBayernEN . Unstoppable. #DSCFCB pic.twitter.com/OyAKN7GQXW — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) October 17, 2020

Lewandowski scored all four in a 4-3 victory over earlier in the month, though he had to make do with just a brace this time.

Hansi Flick opted to take off the talismanic frontman in the closing minutes, with Bayern having a huge clash with to come in midweek.

By the time he was replaced by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in the 86th minute, Lewandowski had taken six shots in total - three of which hit the target - and also created a trio of chances for his team-mates.

Bielefeld had been unbeaten at home in all competitions in 2020 but were no match for Bayern, who move up to second in the table. They sit a point behind .

Bayern's attention now switches to their defence of the Champions League title, which begins on Wednesday at home to Atletico Madrid in Group A.