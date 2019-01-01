Lewandowski backed to challenge Muller goal record Bayern bosses expected to stand for ‘eternity’

The Polish striker has been in prolific form again this season, with Karl-Heinz Rummenigge of the opinion that he can hit 40 efforts in the Bundesliga

Robert Lewandowski is being backed by chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge to challenge the goal record of Gerd Muller that was expected to stand for “eternity”.

Only the legendary former international has recorded 40 efforts across a single season in the German top-flight.

Muller achieved that feat back in 1971-72, two years before he would become a World Cup winner.

Lewandowski has already bettered the mark of 15 goals hit through 11 games by an iconic predecessor in Bavaria, with his tally for 2018-19 taken to 16 with a brace against .

If he is able to maintain his current strike-rate, then there is every reason to believe that a history-making campaign lies in store.

Rummenigge has told reporters: "You can't do any better.

"I thought Gerd Muller's record was for eternity. But I think Robert is the first player who could get close and put it at risk.

"It's amazing that he scores one to three goals in each game, and of a quality to take your hat off to."

Lewandowski’s personal best return in the Bundesliga to date is 30 goals in any given campaign.

He has reached that total on two previous occasions, in back-to-back seasons from 2015 to 2017.

The prolific Pole has broken the 40-goal mark across all competitions in four successive seasons and is well on course to make it five this term.

“He is the best striker in the world and it is crazy the way he performs for us. He is an absolute role model,” Bayern’s interim coach Hansi Flick said after seeing Lewandowski produce another talismanic performance in a 4-0 destruction of Dortmund.

With domestic action shutting down again during the next international break, Lewandowski will have to wait until November 23 before getting back on the goal trail with Bayern.

are next up for the reigning German champions.

Flick is expected to still be calling the shots by the time that game rolls around, with no decision taken as yet at the Allianz Arena regarding the appointment of a permanent successor to ousted manager Niko Kovac.