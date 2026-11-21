A former Real Madrid player has continued to turn heads in La Liga, with his name linked to a striking statistic that has put his career back in the spotlight and placed him in comparison with some of the leading stars of Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Spanish statistician Alexis, known as "Mister Chip", has revealed that Real Betis star Ferran García is yet to lose a La Liga match he has played in the round immediately after an international break.
The run now stands at 16 games: 10 wins and 6 draws. The latest came tonight, as his side drew 1-1 with Sevilla on matchday 13 of La Liga.
That puts García level with Real Madrid's Fede Valverde, who has also gone 16 such matches unbeaten. Valverde's numbers are stronger, though, with 13 wins and 3 draws.
Barcelona's Eric García sits just behind them on 15, while Pedri, Gavi, Thibaut Courtois and Dani Carvajal have each gone 14 in a row without defeat.
The former Real Madrid man built the run across three clubs. It began at Rayo Vallecano, continued on his return to Real Madrid and has carried on at Real Betis since the start of this season.
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Now 27, Ferran García joined Real Madrid's academy in 2013 as an under-15 and worked his way through the age groups to the reserve team. His first-team chance came in December 2018 against Melilla in the Copa del Rey, and he marked it with an assist.
Regular first-team football proved hard to come by, so he looked elsewhere. He joined Rayo Vallecano on loan in September 2020, and the move became permanent in the summer of 2021. Real Madrid kept 50% of his rights, giving them a financial edge should he return or move to another club.
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Rayo turned his career around. He became a key man, helped the club win promotion to La Liga and then impressed in the top flight, which revived Real Madrid's interest in his services.
Madrid moved to bring him back in February 2023, using their half-share of his rights to pay 5 million euros rather than the 10 million release clause. He officially returned that July on a four-season contract and spent three seasons with the first team, playing 110 matches in all competitions and winning five trophies, including the Champions League and La Liga.
His second spell at the Bernabéu club ended in July 2026, when Real Madrid agreed a deal with Real Betis for the Spanish full-back. He signed a contract running until June 2030.
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
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The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?
Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
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