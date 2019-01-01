'Let's talk about six, baby' - Klopp sings Salt-N-Pepa after Liverpool's Champions League victory

The German coach was in a singing mood after his side claimed the sixth European crown in their history by beating Tottenham 2-0 in Madrid

manager Jurgen Klopp burst into an improvised rendition of the 1990s classic Let's Talk About Sex by Salt-N-Pepa after their final win over .

The Reds won their sixth European crown with a 2-0 win in Madrid on Saturday through an early penalty from Mohamed Salah and a Divock Origi goal in the second half.

Having lost the final to last year, Klopp was elated to finally get his hands on the trophy, saying it is "maybe the best night of my life" as he congratulated his players on the victory.

And the German coach was still in a singing mood as he hit back at those who criticised his team last season with a new version of the iconic hip-hop trio's hit to celebrate the latest trophy in the club's collection.

"There are always a couple of people who can tell you 'yeah but they didn't win',", he said when he was interviewed by Norwegian TV channel Via Sport.

"So now, let's talk about six baby. Let's talk about you and me. Let's talk about all the good things and the bad things that may be. Let's talk about six."

Article continues below

The victory in the Spanish capital brings an end to Klopp's unlucky run of six defeats in finals, stretching back to his time with .

Although the 51-year-old is not bothered by his reputation as a runner-up, he is eager to add even more winners' medals to his collection.

"We spoke two days ago about my unlucky career. I can see how people see it like that, but I think my life is cool," he said in his press conference after the game. "It’s just really important we build on what we do. We want to win things. This is only the start for this group. I’m really happy. I have a lot of silver medals and now I have a gold medal to go alongside them which is cool."