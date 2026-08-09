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Al Hilal v Damac: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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<headline> After a series of negotiations: Malcom decides on his new destination </headline>

Transfers
Malcom
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
Brazil
Saudi Arabia

The Brazilian star nears departure

Al-Hilal's Brazilian winger Malcom has edged closer to a loan move to Al-Diriyah in the current window, a fresh step that settles his future after "the Boss" left him out of next season's plans.

Reliable journalist Sacha Tavolieri reports that Al-Hilal and Al-Diriyah have struck an agreement over Malcom's move to the newly promoted Roshn League side, with the loan running until the end of the current season.

Read also: How is the Saudi transfer market influencing the Rodri and Barcelona deal?

Malcom had been one of the names tipped to leave Al-Hilal in recent weeks as the club looked to reshape its squad and sort out several issues surrounding its foreign professionals.

Qatari side Al-Sadd made a late push, keeping Malcom among their options. But the player chose to stay in the capital, Riyadh, and take on a fresh challenge with Al-Diriyah.

Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Al-Faisaly crest
Al-Faisaly
AFS

Money played its part too. Tavolieri says Malcom preferred to stay in Riyadh on a higher salary rather than move to Al-Sadd.

So Malcom stands on the brink of a new chapter in the Roshn League, this time in Al-Diriyah's shirt. Al-Hilal, meanwhile, get the chance to reshape their squad and cash in by loaning out one of their most prominent wingers this season.

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