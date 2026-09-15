The Spanish Football Federation intends to extend Luis de la Fuente's contract with a pay rise that would place him among the five highest-paid national team coaches in the world.

Since taking charge in 2022, De la Fuente has led Spain to the UEFA Nations League, the European Championship and the World Cup.

Radio "Cadena SER" report that the renewal runs until 2030 and comes with a significant pay rise. According to official sources who spoke to the station, it will lift him into the top five best-paid coaches worldwide, with the deal kept proportionate to the federation's budget when set against those of other federations.

A few minor financial details still need finalising. The agreement will be announced in the coming days.

The station added that De la Fuente's salary will range between 4 and 5 million euros in total per season, with talks having begun in August. The deal covers both the extension and this hefty pay rise following his World Cup triumph. The La Roja boss also asked to negotiate rises for his coaching staff.

Carlo Ancelotti (Brazil) tops the list of the world's highest-paid national team coaches. Mauricio Pochettino (United States), Thomas Tuchel (England), Roberto Martínez (Portugal), Fabio Cannavaro (Uzbekistan) and Zinedine Zidane (France) complete it.

Reports indicate De la Fuente's salary will not reach Ancelotti's or Tuchel's level, but it will still sit among the top five.

He has earned his place among the best paid. The Spanish Football Federation will reward the second star in Spain's history with a significant improvement to his contract.

Every challenge that has come his way, he has overcome. He has proven himself the ideal man to lead this generation of Spanish footballers, and he will do so at the 2030 World Cup, a tournament that carries special weight for Spain both as reigning champions and as host nation.

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