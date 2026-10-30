Galatasaray beat Konyaspor 0-4 in the Süper Lig on Friday evening, but footage from after the final whistle shows forward Leroy Sané was far from happy.

After the match, a cameraman slowly walks around Sané, filming the German as he goes.

Sané snaps at him: "Fuck off with the camera!"

Against Konyaspor, Sané started on the bench before replacing goalscorer Yunus Akgün after an hour.

The 30-year-old forward joined Galatasaray last summer and has made 13 appearances this season, including five starts. He has yet to be involved in a goal.

On Saturday, Galatasaray recorded a convincing win, with Victor Osimhen, Akgün, Aleksey Batrakov and Rafael Leão (penalty) scoring the goals.

That victory leaves leaders Galatasaray five points clear of second-placed Amedspor, who have a game in hand. Konyaspor sit 15th, just above the relegation zone.