After scoring in the 54th minute of Munich's surprisingly comfortable 2-0 away win on Tuesday evening, Karl joined his team-mates in a huddle before turning to his critics. Bayern's attacking talent held both hands to his ears and made a "blah-blah" gesture. He wasn't interested in their chatter.

Karl had made similar gestures before, prompting questions about whom they were aimed at.

After his goals against Mainz and Sporting Lisbon at the end of last year, he tapped the fingers of both hands together with his palms facing him, or perhaps rubbed them together. Then he put his right index finger to his lips. A few weeks later, he scored as a substitute against 1. FC Köln. Karl first made "calm down" gestures in the style of Cristiano Ronaldo, then posed with his arms crossed like Kylian Mbappe in front of the away end. Walking back into his own half, he grinned and pointed towards the substitutes' bench before tapping an imaginary watch on his wrist.

Vincent Kompany laughed as he offered a possible explanation at the time: "He has a lot of mates sitting on the bench who are all young. I think he was talking to his mates. They're all young lads; perhaps they don't have a watch yet and still need to buy one. No idea" Other celebrations have caused annoyance, too. Karl apologised after his provocative walk towards the home end following his goal against SV Elversberg a few weeks ago.

Next matches M05 Bundesliga 09:30 FCB

Was Lennart Karl's goal celebration against Atletico Madrid aimed at Uli Hoeneß?

On Tuesday evening in Madrid, his latest celebration carried a potentially contentious message.

Karl could, in theory, have been responding to FCB honorary president and club patron Uli Hoeneß. Hoeneß had helped spark the recent public debate about the 18-year-old when he told Welt am Sonntag : "I've decided to have a serious conversation with him." Karl was "a long way from being a superstar; young players need humility. Comparisons with Olise are obviously not good for him; they are still worlds apart. [...] Young players need pressure too. For example, I don't know whether it does Lennart Karl any good if people only ever put an arm around him."

According to Bild, others within FCB are also said to be bothered by Karl's "glamour lifestyle", as the tabloid calls it. Media discussion of the four-cap Germany international has gathered pace amid a minor dip in form in recent weeks, entirely normal for someone his age.

What did Michael Ballack say about Bayern Munich's treatment of Lennart Karl?

Around last weekend's top-of-the-table match against Borussia Dortmund, his adviser Michael Ballack defended Karl while keeping his client in the headlines. "It's legitimate for Uli Hoeneß to criticise the way he presents himself publicly. But it's also clear that, by doing so, he is publicly making Lennart a target," Ballack told DAZN. He also criticised FCB sporting director Max Eberl. The fact that Eberl "is now, after Lennart's performance curve is clearly rising again, describing him as being in a dip in form, embellished with missteps, is hard to understand in terms of timing and, at the very least, needs to be questioned in terms of substance", Ballack continued.

Asked about Ballack's comments after the match against BVB, Eberl questioned the 50-year-old's dual role: "I don't know whether he said that as a DAZN pundit or as the player's adviser," Eberl retorted, adding on Sky: "Honestly, I find it difficult when a dispute is conducted through the media." On Karl's sporting situation, he stressed: "We knew that his development could also hit a dip at some point. And that is all we said. You can see things are improving again and he is on the right path. I'm impressed by how this young man puts it to one side. That is what I said as Bayern Munich."

After missing the World Cup because of a torn muscle bundle in his thigh, sustained shortly before the tournament began, Karl initially struggled to find his feet this season. The attacking midfielder has improved in recent matches, though, and his important goal against Atletico was his best moment yet.

Why Mats Hummels is annoyed by Lennart Karl's celebration

World Cup winner Mats Hummels took issue with Karl's celebration after the match, in which Karl came off in the 68th minute. "We see it far too often now," Hummels said as a television pundit on Prime Video. "Criticism is part of football; that's why you earn so much money, because so many people talk about it."

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For Hummels, the gesture also sets a poor example for young players. "My son is eight, and in his teams' matches I already see children doing that celebration because it happens so often now," the former Germany international said. "I forbid my son from doing that celebration. But otherwise: brilliant response from Lennart Karl and Bayern Munich."

Bayern's recovered captain Manuel Neuer saw no problem: "There's nothing to discuss and nothing to make an issue of." Nor, he said, was there any particular reason behind the FCB huddle: "Lenny is a very important part of the team. He is part of the group, and that's why we're happy for him. We always wish him the best possible game and great performances. He showed that again today."

Having made it 2-0 for the German champions in the 74th minute, Konrad Laimer said of Karl's celebration on Prime Video: "I'm happy for the lad. He stays calm and works hard. Today he got his reward; it was a hard-working goal, too. He tracks back, wins the ball and somehow puts it in." Karl was young and still had "to learn and take steps. He's on a great path. He has a big career ahead of him," the Austrian predicted.

Laimer celebrated his own outstanding goal with his arms outstretched. Karl could take a leaf out of his book if he wants to avoid trouble.